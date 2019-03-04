The number of brush fires (incidencias charrales in Spanish) is on the increase and has become worrisome for the Bomberos de Costa Rica (Fire Department).

Unfortunately, Guanacaste reports one of the largest brush fire incidents and burns of garbage, with an estimated on average, some 400 emergencies a week.

The attention is even more complex due to the high temperatures reported in the province, ranging between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius every day.

Brush fires occur throughout the country, so far this year have more than 7,000 fires attended to by the Bomberos.

Authorities reiterate the call to avoid burns.

