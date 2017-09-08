(TELESURTV) Three people have been killed in Mexico as rains caused by the approaching Hurricane Katia caused landslides in the state of Oaxaca.

“An adult woman and two children under four and 12 years of age died in a mudslide in the town of Palo de Marca, in the municipality of Huautla de Jiménez, in the region of La Canada,” reported the Civil Protection Unit of Oaxaca.

Katia has brought intense rains and floods to the region’s central valleys, with river levels rising and overflowing, affecting many houses.

The Director General of the National Water Commission, Conagua, Roberto Ramirez Parra, told the reporters that Hurricane Katia has stopped moving and will only begin to progress Thursday night, making landfall on Friday.

According to Parra, the storm’s threats are twofold. First, the strength of the winds could reach 154 kilometers per hour, causing more damage. The other is more heavy rains, that would especially affect “the mountainous regions of Veracruz and Puebla.”

According to Conagua’s forecasts, up to 25 centimeters of rain will fall in the villages of the sierras, from the municipality of Huauchinango, to the mountains of Hidalgo, over to the Huasteca region.

The Commission also predicts that Katia’s severity will impact the states of Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí in the north, and the provinces of Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Tabasco and Chiapas in southern Mexico.

And very strong storms are expected in the center of the Latin American country, in Mexico City and its neighboring State of Mexico and Tlaxcala.

