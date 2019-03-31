From the corner of ONLY IN COSTA RICA, Accidendes de Costa Rica posted on their Facebook page his video that, according to version they received, a driver gets off the car and operated manually… without anyone’s authorization, the train level crossing at the intersection in Heredia center.

Some of the more than 90 comments (at the time of this publication) praised the unidentified man for his valiant effort, while others critized him, and the majority taking the opportunity to relate their ‘bad’ experiences with the ‘aguas’ recently installed in the greater metropolican area (GAM).

What has been your experience with the ‘aguas’, the train and generally driving in Costa Rica’s messed up roads infrastructure?

