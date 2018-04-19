Tigo Costa Rica (Millicom) has announced the launch of its Tigo One TV platform combining linear pay-TV and over-the-top (OTT) services. The new offering will be available for the operator’s convergent subscribers with HD packages and 100Mbps fixed broadband and will include content from 15 different providers such as YouTube, HBO, Crackle and Fox, as well as smart digital video recording and more than 2,000 VoD titles.

The launch follows the pan-regional agreement reached last year with entertainment technology firm TiVo that has already seen the release of Tigo One TV in Colombia. The platform will now be rolled to other Latin American countries including Paraguay, Bolivia and many Central American markets.