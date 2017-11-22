With an average of 69 killings per day, 2017 looks set to be Mexico’s most violent year, and October its bloodiest month.

Mexico is on course to break a grisly record.

With a body count of 2,371, there were more murders in the country this October than in any month over the last 20 years.

By the end of November, 2017 is expected to have overtaken 2011 as the bloodiest year since the government began publishing data. There are an average of 69 killings per day, taking the total of nationwide killings to 20,878 so far.

Baja California Sur is one of the states that has seen the sharpest rise in murders: 409 in the first ten months of 2017, up 178 per cent from the same period last year.

Nov 17 @josh_salisbury: “This is grim. Mexico’s murder rate is so high that morgue workers in one city have gone on strike because the smell of dead bodies is too much to bare / @el_reportero” pic.twitter.com/ENz0Bwh0Ka — smellstories (@smellstories) November 19, 2017

Bad news for Nieto

None of this improves the popularity ratings of embattled Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who faces criticism for his failure to check the growth of drug-related violence. Unless he is able to turn the situation around, commentators think that his centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party will struggle to retain power in the presidential elections next July.

Commenting on unprecedentedly high levels of violence, he said “we’re still not satisfied, and we still have lots more to achieve. Security needs to remain an utmost priority for the government.”

Euronews.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.