Despite a father’s hope that it wouldn’t be his daughter, the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) confirmed this Tuesday afternoon that the body found in Escazu on Monday is, in fact, that of the missing tourist, Carla Stefaniak.

According to the OIJ, Stefaniak’s body had stab wounds on her arms, neck and a blow to the head from a blunt instrument.

The body was found Monday in a steep and densely wooded area near the Airbnb Carla had spent the night on Tuesday and according to the hotel security had left the property, alive, around 5 am, the night security guard telling investigators he had helped with Carla’s bags to the car.

Carla’s father, who arrived in Costa Rica Monday night holding on to the hope of seeing his daughter alive, that her disappearance was just that, a disappearance or that she may have been kidnapped, pleading with her alleged captors to return.

But that was not to be the case. Carlos Caicedo this afternoon is living one of the worst nightmares a parent can have.

Carla’s brother, also named Carlos, was to have arrived days earlier to get answers to his sister’s disappearance.

Both the senior Carlos and his son were present this Tuesday afternoon at the judicial morgue, located at the Forensic Sciences Complex in San Joaquin de Flores, Heredia, to identify the body.

Leave your vote 0 points Upvote Downvote

Related