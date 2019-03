What happens when you schedule a game and no one shows up? Well, almost no one.

That as the case Tuesday when only about 10.000 people arrived at the Estadio Nacional (National Stadium) in La Sabana for the game between La Sele – Selección Nacional – the national team of Costa Rica and Jamaica.

The stadium capacity is 35,175.

BTW, the Ticos did win the game, 1- 0.

