Remember the successful telenovela (soap opera) “Yo Soy Betty la Fea” that conquered the hearts of many more from October 1999 to 8 May 2001? The original cast will soon be in Costa Rica.

More than a dozen versions of the telenovela, originally filmed in Colombia, written by Fernando Gaitán and produced by the Colombian network RCN (Radio Cadena Nacional), have been made in other countries due to the popularity of the plot.

In the United States, both the comedy-drama hit Ugly Betty and Televisa program La Fea Más Bella are based on the Colombian soap opera.

The telenovela premiered on October 25, 1999, and ended on May 8, 2001, causing a stir in 120 countries around the world and was dubbed into 25 languages, earning a Guinness Records in 2010 as the most successful telenovela in all of history.

“After a year and a half of arduous negotiations to reunite again the cast of the successful Colombian telenovela that reached the highest ratings at the beginning of the 2000s; with great satisfaction we confirmed the tour of the play considered as a chapter of the novela that was never aired, in which, in addition to the actors, also the director, writer, costume designer, make-up artist, and original technicians are part,” said Ernesto Arceyut , producer that will bring the show.

The tour will begin in Central America in the hands of Marketing Advisor, specifically in El Salvador, and Costa Rica being the second country where it will have a single presentation on Saturday, November 17 at the Palacio de los Deportes in Heredia.

Arceyut says that this will be an unforgettable evening, “remembering Betty is remembering a novela that told us about non-discrimination, taught us a great message of not letting ourselves be carried away by appearances and that, from small opportunities, born are big experiences”.

Ticket sales and pricing will soon be announced, as soon as the respective permits are approved by the Ministerio de Economía (Ministry of Economy), but it is a fact that Costa Ricans will have the opportunity to see a very funny and emotional show, next to characters that undoubtedly won the hearts of all.

Plot

The premise of the story is about an outcast (played by Ana Maria Orozco in the original Colombian production) in a prominent fashion company, a sweet-hearted and unattractive assistant falls hopelessly in love with her boss.

The US version, “Ugly Betty”, that aired from 2006 to 2010, focused on the life of wannabe writer Betty Suarez (America Ferrera), a plain girl from Queens, N.Y., who is smart, hardworking and savvy but has a different sense of style. When publishing mogul Bradford Meade puts his son Daniel in charge of his Mode magazine, he hires Betty to be Daniel’s new assistant — mostly because he knows that she may be the only woman in Manhattan with whom the younger man won’t sleep with.