Right now, the upside-down bikini, the current worst trend on Instagram is blowing up like a couple of helium balloons across Europe and the United States. Apparently, the trend was started by Italian model Valentina Fradegrada.

Fradegrada then made it official by giving the trend its own Insta page, “Upside Down Bikini,” where you’ll find endless pictures of her impressive boobs.

The trend works by tying the halter neck straps across the chest, which pulls the triangle material further apart than usual – enhancing cleavage and revealing more under boob than ever before

The new trend is pretty easy. Just take your halterneck bikini top and invert it. This results in far less support, with many Instagram users pointing out just how impractical the style is.

On the upside, it’ll give you an instant boob lift. Some users were so impressed they called the style “an instant boob job”.

@upsidedownbikini_official 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Valentina Fradegrada Bada$$ B. (@valentinafradegrada) on Jul 7, 2018 at 11:57am PDT

On the downside … you could come out of the water involuntarily topless, if that is bad thing.

One user wrote: “HAHAHA my boobs would fall into the hole” while another deemed it “possibly the stupidest thing I’ve seen all day”.

🖤 A post shared by Valentina Fradegrada Bada$$ B. (@valentinafradegrada) on May 20, 2018 at 5:58am PDT

Cheers 🍹 #upsidedownbikini A post shared by ♠️UPSIDEDOWN BIKINI OFFICIAL♠️ (@upsidedownbikini_official) on Apr 30, 2018 at 12:08pm PDT

Source: VOLEMO