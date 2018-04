Tobacco consumption dropped considerably in the Costa Rica in recent years. According to the authorities, the preference for this drug fell and maintains a “tendency to disappear”.

This was explained by Guillermo Araya, director of the Instituto Costarricense sobre Drogas (ICD) – Costa Rican Institute on Drugs – who believes that in Costa Rica there is a significant growth in the consumption of marijuana that has replaced tobacco.

