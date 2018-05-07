Sunday night’s attack on protesters in Catarina and Niquinohomo, after a day sit-in in Monimbó, Masaya, left several wounded.

In Facebook Live broadcasts by several different witnesses to the events, protesters denounced the Sandinistas for allegedly attacking them with homemade mortars.

The confrontation occurred at the Catarina roundabout and several of the streets of Masaya. Then the conflict passed to Niquinohomo, a neighboring municipality.

Videos show people running from police in riot gear.

In this April 24, 2018 photo, demonstrators protest in honor of those who have died during anti-government protests in Managua, Nicaragua. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga, File)

The protesters said that the Sandinistas attacked them. Afterwards, demonstrators moved from Monimbo to Catarina, to confront the Sandinistas.

At the moment there are no official reports of injuries in this clash.

But unofficially it is known that several people were injured.

In addition, riot police throw tear gas, forcing the evacuation of residents, with their children, of the areas surrounding where the confrontation occurred

This Wednesday, May 2, 2018 photo, shows a poster with an image depicting President Daniel Ortega and a message that reads in Spanish: “Killer Wanted” displayed on an utility pole, in Managua, Nicaragua. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

The situation occurred after a rally in Monimbó, organized by the April 19 Movement, in which they demanded a free demonstration.

For his part, in his Twitter account, Monsignor Silvio Báez, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Managua, asked the government and the National Police to “save the possibility of dialogue” by suspending the attack in Catarina.

However, University students condition dialogue. “They have confirmed to me from reliable sources since Niquinohomo that there is riot gunfire, that they have taken the Catarina roundabout and the entrance to Niquinohomo, they can not walk in the town, they suspect that there are wounded, that the government demurs that they want dialogue! \” said Báez.

In Monimbó the population remains on alert and they maintain their barricades.

This Monday, April 30, 2018 photo shows a flag emblazoned with an image of Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega during a government event at Las Victorias Square in Managua, Nicaragua. The April 2018 protests in which dozens of people were killed amid a harsh crackdown by police and government-allied civilians have weakened Ortega. Many Nicaraguans, including onetime allies, are comparing Ortega to the dictatorial Somoza dynasty he helped overthrow in 1979. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga)

Nicaragua is under protests in the streets since last April 18. The situation has left at least 45, unofficially up to 63, people dead.

In social networks, a video was also broadcast in which residents in Catarina are seen burning the FSLN campaign house, in protest against the attack they suffered tonight. In Diriomo, the Sandinistas have mobilized to the FSLN campaign house, to avoid being burned, as happened in Catarina.

Businessmen criticize. On Twitter, AmCham called for an “immediate cessation of violence and repression in Niquinohomo and Catarina, we all want a just country.”

For his part, the president of Cosep, José Adán Aguerri, published: “The government and the police should immediately stop the repression, it is enough to continue to shed the blood of brothers.”

Source: Today Nicaragua

