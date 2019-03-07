REDAQTED – Disgraced former Tennessee judge Casey Moreland told U.S. federal prosecutors other Nashville judges and attorneys traveled with him to Costa Rica on trips which became part of a federal investigation because he said attendees regularly hired prostitutes and used marijuana and some of the attorneys later had cases before Moreland.

According to the a court document obtained by The Tennessean shows that Moreland cooperated with federal investigators and provided details about “trips taken out of the country with Nashville attorneys and judges.”

Travel documents from Costa Rica’s immigration servcie show Nashville Criminal Court Judge Monte Watkins, General Sessions Judge Aaron Holt and Moreland entered and left the country on the same days in January 2013. Watkins and Moreland traveled again to Costa Rica in December 2016 on the same dates, according to the government documents. The federal court records do not identify the persons who allegedly participated in or had knowledge of the conduct described by former judge Moreland.

Federal prosecutors said “all of the attendees possessed compromising information on Moreland, as he did on them …. fosteringan atmosphere of cronyism and favoritism.”

Prosecutors called it an “old-boys-club environment”.

Read the complete article at https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/2019/03/06/nashville-casey-moreland-implicates-other-judges/3074089002/

