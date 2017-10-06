As one would expect the focus so far has been on those affected as well as property and infrastructure damage. The impact on an economy already crippled by rising debt and high government spending could be serious.

More immediately, farm production and incomes will be hit. Casual workers, who were unable to work will have less pay. Closed businesses, including retailers and and service operators will have lost income.

Reconstruction and repairs may provide a short term input to to increased employment and activity. The likely cost will include even more borrowing.

Relatively wealthy friends of ours simply evacuated their Escazuu condo to a hotel, when it was threatened by a landslide.

