Starting today, October 1, the tolls on the Ruta 27 (San Jose – Caldera) went up from ¢10 to ¢90 colones, save the Cuidad Colon and Pozon toll stations, where the tolls remained the same for light vehicles and motorcycles.

The increase is the quarterly adjustment as specified in the concession contract, based on the dollar exchange rate.

Following are the new rates for each station and type of vehicle published by Global Via: