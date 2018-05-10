Mobility, intervention in housing and territorial planning will be the main issues with which the Executive branch of government will face the chaos in the road infrastructure in Costa Rica, is the word from country’s First Lady, Claudia Dobles, who with her team on Thursday began coordinating with leaders to prioritize actions.

The plan includes the Rapid Passenger Train (TRP), the sectorization of buses and the implementation of the electronic collection in both public services; the housing axis refers to the intervention of informal settlements (shantytowns) and the second in public policies for access to housing for the middle class and territorial planning to coordination with local governments.

“We are teaming up among the heads of the institutions involved, they are people with knowledge, training and leadership. We are creating the guidelines to realize the objectives set during the campaign. We are going to specify the TRP, the sectorization, we will improve access to middle-class housing and we will create more resilient and orderly cities,” assured the First Lady.

Source (in Spanish): El Pais