It was the last stage of the CoopeGuanacaste Cemex bike race in Nicoya when a vehicle ran into six cyclists Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on the road to Nicoya, before the La Amistad bridge, when a vehicle did not respect the traffic officials, reported Daniela Robles, journalist for the Federación Costarricense de Ciclismo (Fecoci) – Costa Rican Cycling Federation.

The run was made up of six men, Daniel Jara, Fabricio Quiros, Paulo Vargas, Dylan Castillo, Leonardo Campos and Manuel Larios

“They were on the run, and the car took them out like bowling pin…they were in the middle of the road, the car tried to avoid hitting them, but there was some confusion(…),” said Gilbert Tencio, coach of the Grupo Colon team.

Four of the cyclists were released from hospital hours after being admitted. Jara, who suffered a fractured knee and injury to his face was moved to the Max Peralta hospital in Cartago, to be operated on by a specialist. For his part, Quirós, who dislocated his wrist, will be discharged, according to coach Tencio. Both riders are with the Colono team.

Apparently, the cyclists were heading towards Nicoya and on a downhill they crossed the median partly onto the opposite lane when they ran into the car on a curve.

However, Tencio, who was behind the racers, assures that they were not in the other lane, but instinctively tried to dodge the car.

“The car never braked, hitting them at 90 km/h, they flew into the air on impact, I was shocked,” said Tencio.

David Rojas, one of the cyclists in the group that managed to avoid being hit said his fellow racers were lucky to come out of it alive, with only fractures.

Due to the incident, the race as suspended, said Robles.

