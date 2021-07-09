1.7 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – As of July 5, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), reports there are already 2,521,795 doses have been applied against Covid-19 in Costa Rica.

With that, 1,704,864 have received the first dose – this means 33% of the target population. 816,931 have already completed their vaccination schedule.

“At the Caja we are very optimistic because we are getting closer and closer to herd immunity,” said Leandra Abarca, from the Epidemiological Surveillance subarea.

That said, 85% (1,426,188 people) of those over 58 (group 2) have already been vaccinated; Regarding group 3, between 12 and 57 years old, the statistics show more than 51% (818,299 people) have been vaccinated.

Regarding group four, which includes officials from the Ministry of Education and private education centers, Aqueduct and Sewer workers, and the National Children’s Trust, 17% (26,088) people have immunization.

With respect to those of group 5, the rest of the adult population, 1% (11,828 people) have received the vaccine.

The CCS reports 100% (239,392 people) of group 1 have been immunized.

The complete statistics here.

The members of the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology, hand in hand with the Fund, analyze starting with the vaccination of the entire population at the end of July, which involves those over 12 years of age and up to 58 years of age, without any risk factor.

The institution recalled that the vaccine reduces the risk of severe complications from the action of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the body and death.

“People who have first doses are required to complete the immunization schedule with the two doses,” the statement said.

This article replaces an earlier article that indicated 2.5 million people had been vaccinated.