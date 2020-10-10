Sunday, 11 October 2020
Home #Protests2020 101 police officers injured during 10 days of protests; blockades continue
#Protests2020NationalNews

101 police officers injured during 10 days of protests; blockades continue

80 people have been arrested in demonstrations and face criminal charges; police report at least 16 blockades for this 11th day of continues demonstrations

by Rico
61
#Protests2020 101 police officers injured during 10 days of protests; blockades continue

80 people have been arrested in demonstrations and face criminal charges; police report at least 16 blockades for this 11th day of continues demonstrations

Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – After 10 days of blockades in different parts of the country, the Ministry of Public Security (MSP) reported that 101 policemen have been injured.

One of the most serious assaults was registered in Quepos, Puntarenas, on Wednesday, when a group of protesters threw a Molotov cocktail at three policemen and one of them suffered burns to his hand.

- payin the bills -

At that same point, several individuals attacked riot police with stones.

Luis Carlos Castillo, Vice Minister of Security, added that in addition to the affected personnel, 17 police units were damaged.

Given this, the Independent Union of State Workers (Siteco) stated that it is worrying that some officers sent to control the blockades and the vehicles do not have the equipment that the current situation warrants.

- paying the bills -

Mid-week, the Minister of Security, Michael Soto, said that “officials have detected the participation of drug traffickers and other local criminals in the demonstrations that had been previously peaceful.”

He mentioned that so far the more violent events have occurred mainly in Liverpool (Limón), Sarapiquí (Heredia) and in Quepos and Puntarenas, while minor incidents were recorded in other locations, such as in Cañas as police battled with protesters for the control of the Ruta 1, Interamericana Norte, in Guanacaste.

As of Friday, 80 people have been arrested and now face criminal charges for the obstruction of the public road, aggravated resistance and possession of explosives.

The protests began on Wednesday, September 30, as hundreds took to the streets to denounce the government’s plan of new taxes in its proposal to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a US$1.75 billion dollar loan to resolve the current economic crisis mainly due to the pandemic.

- paying the bills --

For the most part, the protests included “tortuguismo” slowing traffic, blocking a few strategic points across the country, and massing gatherings in downtown San Jose and the Legislative Assembly.

However, as the days passed, the violence in the blockades escalated and that anit-riot police had to be called in and forcing the leaders of the National Rescue Movement, the group behind the protests, to call for a descalation of violence and lifting of the blockades.

But no one was listening.

According to the Ministry of Security, they have seized 185 Molotov cocktails, gunpowder and Miguelito’s, 110 blunt objects (sticks and tubes), 46 containers with fuel, 109 tires, as well as bladed weapons and firearms.

Vice Minister Castillo stressed that these seizures are important, since this reduces the possibility that the security of people will be affected.

“They are objects that seek to injure the police and even individuals. They are harmful, aggressive, and harmful instruments ”, he asserted.

In the Irma de Las Juntas, in Abangares, Guanacaste, the use of a Molotov cocktail made from a glass bottle, containing gasoline and acid, was discovered.

Security explained that the objective of these bombs is that, when they explode, the glasses have a greater range and serve as shrapnel.

Homemade threats

Protests continue

We are today, Saturday, October 10, in the 11th day of protests and with no end in sight.

According to the police reports at noon indicate at 16 blockades, most are in the northern part of the country.

The border with Panama, in Paso Canoas, Puntarenas, also continues closed due to the blockade of dozens of truckers who demand better working conditions.

List of closures

  1. Ceibo, Buenos Aires, Puntarenas
  2. Paso Real, Buenos Aires, Puntarenas
  3. Bridge over the Térraba river, Puntarenas
  4. Bridge over the Aguas Zarcas river, San Carlos
  5. Loma Verde, Pérez Zeledón
  6. Altamira Crossing – Vuelta Kooper in San Carlos
  7. Entrance to Corea, San Carlos
  8. San Francisco (between Muelle and Pital de San Carlos)
  9. Pital, San Carlos
  10. Metal bridge over the Zapote river, in Upala
  11. Bridge over the San Lorenzo River on the road between San Ramón and La Fortuna
  12. In front of La Negrita soda on the road between San Ramón and La Fortuna
  13. Paso Canoas, Puntarenas
  14. Entrance to Puerto Jiménez, Puntarenas
  15. Bridge over the Sucio River, in Puerto Viejo de Sarapiquí.
  16. San Carlos Ferry

Previous articleWho are the “Linces” of Costa Rica?
Next articleCOVID-19 in Costa Rica: No truce in daily infections, 1,386 for Saturday, Oct 10
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Who are the “Linces” of Costa Rica?

Front Page Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Shootings, robberies in process, cases of domestic violence, attacks...
Read more

Legislators, ministers, magistrates and others in goverment would pay the full 2021 Marchamo

News Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The members of the supreme powers such as legislators,...
Read more

MOST READ

News

In Costa Rica, the Legislative Assembly is the power of the people

Rico -
RICO'S DIGEST - Today is day 7 of protests, roadblocks, and violence in response to President Carlos Alvarado and the Executive Branch of the...
Read more
Pura Vida

Ticos advance arrival of Christmas to alleviate the pandemic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Christmas joy, love, union, hope, good wishes and solidarity is what moves several families to decorated their houses already; They say...
Panama

Panama Airport announces price of tests to detect COVID-19 in incoming passengers

Rico -
TODAY PANAMA - Panama's Tocumen International Airport informed this Friday to travelers, nationals, residents and foreigners who enter the country from October 12 who...
Health

No loud music or dancing in bars; no booze in casinos reopenings

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Victoria Hernández, announced this Monday afternoon that starting this Friday, October 9, the country's bars and...
National

Small groups maintain blockades in 95 points of the country

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Small groups maintain blockades in 95 points of the national roads according to the report of the Fuerza Publica (National Police), saying...
#Protests2020

National Rescue leaders fight with each other

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Leaders of the self-styled "National Rescue Movement", which promotes blockades on national highways, got into a scuffle with other on Thursday in...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.