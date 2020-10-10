Saturday, 10 October 2020
COVID-19 in Costa Rica: No truce in daily infections, 1,386 for Saturday, Oct 10

This Saturday, 21 deaths were reported over Friday

QCOSTARICA – Following a downward trend for six consecutive days last week, the number of new cases daily has again increased. For Saturday, October 10, the Ministry of Health reports 1,386 new cases for a grand total of 87,439 since the first case on March 6.

A total of 52,669 are reported recovered from the virus, of which 25,108 are women and 27,561 men.

The number of people in hospital this Saturday is 547, a drop from the past week of which 197 are in intensive care.

Twenty one deaths were reported over Friday, 16 men and 5 women, ranging in age from 34 to 92 years.

The total number of deaths now is at 1,076: 401 women and 675 men, from 18 to 100 years, of which 718 are seniors.

The next report will be on Monday (for Sunday and Monday), following the Ministry of Health’s change of not delivering reports on Sundays.

In fact, the Saturday press conference seems to have disappeared, with only a video providing the numbers of the day and the Ministry website takes forever to get updated.

 

