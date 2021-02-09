Tuesday 9 February 2021
type here...
NationalNews

11 Months later, more than a million students return to the classroom

Costa Rica begins the 2021 school year. Over 4,000 schools welcome students who will also receive distance education in some cases.

by Rico
55

QCOSTARICA – On Monday, February 8, the 2021 school year began. The Ministerio de Education Publica (MEP) – summoned 1.2 million students of all grades to return to the classroom, after classes were suspended in 2020, 11 months ago, when the pandemic was just beginning.

The opening ceremony was held at the Purral Technical Professional College (CTP) in Goicoechea, in the company of Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado, carried out under strict sanitary measures, in order to prevent further COVID-19 infections.

- Advertisement -

This will be the great challenge for the student and administrative population in 2021, to continue with the lessons in the midst of the pandemic. In addition, the face-to-face modality will be mixed with distance education

The interim Minister of Education, Melania Brenes, said that “we will come out with a new way of teaching and learning.”

On Friday, Brenes reported a shortage of over 800 teachers to resume the classes; however, affecting thousands of students.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Resident of Isla Caballo: “I didn’t buy supplies because my daughter doesn’t have a teacher, we don’t know anything about the classes.”

“The return to in-person classes is a national decision, a commitment in which all of us must join our efforts. It is challenging but we are confident that the country will come out ahead,” Brenes stressed.

In 2020, the MEP reported that 324,000 students had no access to the Internet. This year, around 200,000 students will be able to connect to virtual classes through state-sponsored chips.

There are 750 educational centers with health restriction orders, 80 of which will maintain distance learning dynamics. Over 1,130 children will receive preschool education in 63 centers, 33 of which are located in the capital San Jose.

As of Monday morning, Costa Rica had accumulated 197,435 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,692 related deaths.

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleQuarantine in the United States is only a recommendation; in Canada mandatory
Next articleProtests and blockades will be back next Monday
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

MOST READ

Canada shuts down travel to Cuba until April 30

Rico's Digest

Power lines are an obstacle for new trains in 4 points of the GAM

Rico -
Rico's TICO BULL -  If this wasn't so sad I would be laughing. After investing millions of dollars for eight new ultra-modern (for Costa...
Cuba

Cuba to Offer Vaccine to Arriving Tourists

Q24N -
TODAY CUBA - Cuban doctors have been hailed across Africa and Latin America for providing the “backbone” of numerous nations’ responses to the COVID-19...
Pura Vida

A deadly fungus is killing frogs, but the bacteria on their skin could protect them

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Researchers in Costa Rica have found that some bacteria on the skin of amphibians prevent the growth of the fungus responsible for...
Health

Covid-19 cases fall as Costa Rica conducts more tests

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - While other countries suffer serious increases in their rates of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, Costa Rica has experienced three consecutive weeks...
National

Uniforms will not be mandatory for this year’s return to classes

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - To alleviate the financial hardships of families hit by the pandemic, the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) has canceled the mandatory use...
Nicaragua

Daniel Ortega Fears the Emigrant Vote

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA  – There are less than ten months to go to the 2021 general elections in Nicaragua, although they still haven’t been formally...
The Americas

Loan Sharks Circle as Latin America Reels From Pandemic

Q Costa Rica -
Insightcrime.org - As workers across Latin America struggle to stay afloat amid economic strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, loan sharks offering abusive interest...
Front Page

3 out of 4 women missing in Costa Rica are minors

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In 2020 there were more than 900 reports of missing women in Costa Rica. Three out of every four reports were of...
People

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor shares fishing pic as he celebrates 26th birthday in Costa Rica

Rico -
Q MAGAZINE - Connor Cruise posted a rare photo of himself on Instagram over the weekend, he looks almost unrecognizable. The 26-year-old adopted son of...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.