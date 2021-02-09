Tuesday 9 February 2021
Protests and blockades will be back next Monday

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – Following several months of calm, the Movimiento Rescate Nacional (National Rescue Movement) announced that they will again take to the streets in protest and with blockaded on February 15, in opposition to the agreement the country has with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Movement stated that “we are not going to advance our strategy,” so they did not announce the points where they will block or if they will focus only on the Greater Metropolitan Area.

Those who lead the movement said they have the support of unions, business leaders and solidarity associations.

Last October, the country was paralyzed for weeks and violence erupted in many points, including in front of Casa Presidencial (Government House).

The 2020 protest was against the government of Carlos Alvarado wanting to negotiate a loan of US$1.75 billion dollars with the IMF.

The deal is now done, terms and conditions agreed to, waiting now on Legislative approval.

 

