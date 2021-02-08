Quarantine in the United States is only a recommendation; in Canada mandatory

Q COSTA RICA TRAVEL – Since last January 26, the United States Government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires proof of negative COVID-19 test or recovery from COVID-19 for all air passengers arriving in the U.S.

The negative result of not than 3 days before travel by air into the United States must be shown to the airline before boarding, or be prepared to show documentation of recovery (proof of a recent positive viral test and a letter from your healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel).

The CDC measures apply to all passengers, age two and older, who travel by air to the United States, including citizens and legal residents of that country.

However, quarantine or isolation is only a measure recommended by the CDC, it is not mandatory.

The CDC, on its website, recommends after travel to:

Get tested 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for 7 days after travel.

Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days.

If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.​​

​If you don’t get tested, it’s safest to stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.​

Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.

“The US government does not oblige the passenger to quarantine; however, until the first days of February, the measure given by the CDC is only a recommendation. At Aeris we recommend that passengers stay informed of official news and always, in advance, verify what the entry and transit requirements are between the different States, as some may have their own regulations,” explained Erick Barboza, Commercial Director of Aeris, the operator of the San Juan Santamaria (San Jose) International airport.

For his part, Carlos Granados, president of the Asociación de Líneas Aéreas (ALA) Costa Rica, urged respect for those recommendations.

“We respect the measures and travel recommendations of the United States Government through the CDC, in which it is urged to abide by the sanitary protocols necessary for a pleasant trip, to reinforce the use of a mask both in airports and onboard the aircraft, as well as consult any additional recommendations that the city or state you visit may issue. Likewise, we recommend maintaining any communication channel with the airline,” he Granados.

Travel to Canada

Unlike the U.S., all persons – in including nationals and residents – entering Canada by air must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours before their scheduled departure time, take a COVID-19 molecular test on arrival in Canada, stay in a hotel for 3 nights while they await the results of the COVID-19 molecular test they received on arrival, pay for their hotel, as well as all associated costs for food, cleaning and security.

Travelers who receive a negative test result, can go home to complete mandatgory quarantine; But if the test is positive, they will be taken to a government facility.

Passengers must submit their travel information electronically before boarding through the ArriveCAN app or website. Click here for persons exempt from mandatory quarantine due to COVID-19.

And, Canadian airlines canceled flights to Canada from Central America, Caribbean and Mexico until April 30, 2021.

Clcik here to find out if you can travel to Canada.