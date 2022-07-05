118 thousand were immunized against seasonal influenza in the first four days of the campaign

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) registers the application of 118 thousand doses of the seasonal influenza (flu) virus vaccine, in its first four days of the campaign, which began on June 23 with the goal of applying 1.5 million doses to the population at risk.

The group that registers the highest application of vaccines are people over 58 years of age, for a total of 57 thousand doses.

Diana Paniagua, an epidemiologist from the Caja, highlighted that more than 14,000 doses were also given to children between 6 and 7 years of age.

Health authorities will maintain this campaign for another six weeks or until the doses are exhausted.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

