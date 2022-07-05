Paulina Rubio’s failure in Costa Rica captures world headlines

The low attendance of the Costa Rican public at Paulina Rubio's concert has taken the international media by surprise.

Q MAGAZINE – The low attendance at Paulina Rubio’s concert has taken the international media by surprise, describing the event as rude, and shameful and even maintain that the artist was humiliated by the Costa Rican public.

“In the career of every artist there are battles won and others lost, but without a doubt, there is learning from it, as in this case, it happened to Paulina Rubio, who appeared in an almost empty stadium in Costa Rica,” described the Mexican media Telehit of the failure of the ‘golden girl’ in Costa Rica.

The diva appeared at the Estadio Nacional (National Stadium), with a capacity of 35 thousand people, on June 26. However, fewer than 10,000 attendees showed up.

Given such a result, the international media have described it as rudeness towards the artist by the Costa Rican public. Likewise, some media such as La Cuarta de Chile have branded it as shameful. While other newspapers such as El Heraldo de México, maintain that the artist was humiliated in the country.

Así luce el concierto de Paulina Rubio a 25 minutos de comenzar, en el estadio nacional de Costa Rica (yo entré porque me la regalaron) pic.twitter.com/ezhiuiEWA1 — Lan Viquez (@LanVi26) June 27, 2022

Apparently what most caught the attention of the international media were the tickets that were given away to the public during the diversity march. This appears in the headlines of most international digital newspapers.

Están regalando las entradas para Paulina Rubio pic.twitter.com/iR0nQtCT9i — Diego Gallegos (@diegogllgs) June 26, 2022

Likewise, they emphasize that the Mexican artist had just given a successful show in her native country, at the Machaca Fest. Digital Newspapers such as Infobae emphasized that the artist’s concert was an invitation to an LGBTIQ+ pride event and that it is not a show on her tour.

Disinterest?

Some media maintain that it is a lack of interest in the star due to her musical quality. Others point to poor organization and late ticket announcements as one of the causes of failure.

On the other hand, some media highlighted that it is because members of the LGBTIQ+ community decided not to support that organized the event. They emphasized that the collective did not want them to profit from the sexual diversity movement.

Likewise, they highlight that the Mexican artist showed up late for her own concert. In addition, they stressed that the presentation did not exceed 45 minutes. However, media such as HSB Noticias de Colombia highlighted the professionalism of the artist, since, according to the newspaper, she maintained energy at all times.

Paulina Rubio has not made any statement about her presentation in Costa Rica.

