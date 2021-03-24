Wednesday 24 March 2021
11th batch of covid-19 vaccines arrived: Costa Rica accumulates 676,455 doses

The shipment of 119,340 doses that arrived this Tuesday night is the largest single delivery that has entered the country so far

by Rico
26

QCOSTARICA – A new batch of vaccines against covid-19 landed Tuesday night at the Juan Santamaría airport,  the 11th batch from Pfizer with a total of 119,340 doses, and the single largest delivery so far since the first on December 23, 2020.

The latest batch of the Pfizer vaccine, the 11th since the first on December 23, 2020, arrived Tuesday night at the Juan Santamaria airport. Photo CNE

With this delivery, the country reached a cumulative 676,455 doses, in a period of three months.

March is the month in which more vaccines have been received, 400,140 in total.

According to the Government, the number of doses that enter per week always varies. “Some weeks the batches are higher or lower than in others, but they are within the goal programmed with the pharmaceutical company for this first quarter,” said Casa Presidencial.

This Tuesday, at a press conference, the president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), Alexánder Solís, assured that the vaccination process does not stop during Semana Santa (Easter Week), that second doses will be applied keeping with the programmed logistics.

To date, according to the CCSS, 312,000 vaccines have been applied between first and second doses.

More vaccinations

It is estimated that the vaccines from AstraZeneca to arrive between the last week of April and the first weeks of May, in addition to vaccines acquired through the Covax mechanism of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Solís explained that with the entry of more doses from different pharmaceuticals, the National Vaccination Commission, of the Ministry of Health, would review the vaccination scheme to determine if a rethinking of the cycles is appropriate.

Currently, first doses are applied in three consecutive weeks, and in the next three, second doses, and then the cycle begins again.

If a change is considered, first and second doses could be applied in parallel.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

