Thursday 11 February 2021
type here...
TechCyber SecurityHQ

“123456” The password used by President Alvarado to lock his phone

What is your password? Wait, don't tell me.

by Rico
47

QCOSTARICA – The password that Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado used on one of the cell phones that was seized by the Fiscalia (Prosecutor’s Office) and the OIJ (Judicial Agency), is one of the most insecure in the world.

What is your password? Wait, don’t tell me.

“123456” was revealed on Wednesday during Alvarado’ss appearance before the investigative legislative commission into the Presidential Data Analysis Unit (UPAD), a data analysis unit created by the President, with the aim of helping him make decisions, however, it was dismantled when it became known that the organization handled confidential data of Costa Ricans.

- Advertisement -

For these events, the prosecution raided the Presidential House and the president himself is investigated for abuse of power and prevarication, among other crimes.

The password was made public by legislator Dragos Dolanescu, an ardent opposition to Carlos Alvarado and who warned the president before the questioning that “I’m going to be very hard on you today.”

Dolanescu denied that the information was given to him by the prosecutor’s office.

The legislator’s direct questioning was prompted by the president’s public statement a year ago that he did not remember the password to one of the seized cell phones.

One of the most insecure passwords in the world

- Advertisement -

The password “123456” is part of the blacklist published by the Center for National Cybersecurity (NCSC), a UK government agency charged with preventing and combating cybercrime, the BBC reported last year.

According to ZDnet.com, one out of every 142 passwords is ‘123456’, a password spotted 7 million times across a data trove of one billion leaked credentials, in one of the biggest password re-use studies of its kind carried out in June 2020.

The computer threat detection company, Eset, also did an analysis in which it detected the most frequent passwords worldwide.

According to the results of the analysis of some 500 million passwords that were leaked in various data breaches throughout 2019, “12345”, “123456” and “123456789” are the most used.

The top 10 most common passwords:

  1. 123456
  2. 123456789
  3. picture1
  4. password
  5. 12345678
  6. 111111
  7. 123123
  8. 12345
  9. 1234567890
  10. senha

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCosta Rica has a new category of Ecological Blue Flag
Next article“The restriction on weekends must be urgently eliminated”: Business
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Carlos Alvarado acted in bad faith and committed espionage, according to deputies

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado acted in bad faith...
Read more

Costa Rica won’t be joining the Pacific Alliance

HQ - Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado ruled out to restart...
Read more

MOST READ

Cuba to Offer Vaccine to Arriving Tourists

Front Page

3 out of 4 women missing in Costa Rica are minors

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In 2020 there were more than 900 reports of missing women in Costa Rica. Three out of every four reports were of...
Economic Recovery

Unemployment in Costa Rica closed 2020 at 20%

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) reported Thursday, February 4, that unemployment in the last moving quarter of 2020 reached...
Health

20 French tourists tested positive for covid-19 in Costa Rica; six are hospitalized

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Twenty French tourists who entered Costa Rica in a group tested positive for covid-19 in our country. Six of them remain hospitalized. This...
Photos of Costa Rica

New commuter train in speed trials

Q Costa Rica -
The new commuter trains in up to 70 km/h speed tests in Heredia. Watch out for the overhead cables.
Health

Covid-19 cases fall as Costa Rica conducts more tests

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - While other countries suffer serious increases in their rates of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, Costa Rica has experienced three consecutive weeks...
National

Costa Rica studies entering the green hydrogen market

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Green hydrogen could be an economic opportunity for Costa Rica, while studying the possibility of entering this market, through the energy division...
The Americas

Loan Sharks Circle as Latin America Reels From Pandemic

Q Costa Rica -
Insightcrime.org - As workers across Latin America struggle to stay afloat amid economic strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, loan sharks offering abusive interest...
Travel

Britain tightens COVID-19 travel restrictions: 2 tests, quarantine and prison threat

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - The British Embassy in San Jose, Costa Rica confirmed that passengers arriving from countries where worrying coronavirus variants are spreading to...
Economic Recovery

Informal employment rises faster from the crisis

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Informal employment was the hardest hit by the economic crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic in Costa Rica, and is now...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.