Thursday 11 February 2021
Costa Rica has a new category of Ecological Blue Flag

by Q Costa Rica
HQ – “Biodiversity” is the new category of Ecological Blue Flag of the country, which aims to encourage in organizations and committees the conservation, restoration and sustainable use of biodiversity.

“This category is a country achievement that allows public entities to forge alliances with the private sector and civil society organizations, to promote the involvement of more actors in raising awareness and managing biodiversity,” explained Franklin Paniagua, Vice Minister of Environment.

The Biodiversity award was created by an inter-institutional committee of experts made up of the Business Alliance for Development, GIZ and the National Commission for Biodiversity Management, among other institutions.

“The creation of incentives or recognitions aimed at civil society and the private sector in matters of conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity, such as this award, will allow Costa Rica to continue advancing towards the fulfillment of international goals and to position itself more and more as a green country (…) ”, expressed Svenja Paulino, director of the Biodiversity and Business Program in Central America and the Dominican Republic.

The National System of Conservation Areas will be in charge of the new category, ensuring the quality of the projects.

