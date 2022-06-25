How To Play Safely At A Polish Online Casino

The Internet can be a scary place for people who don’t know how to protect their identity and personal information. Online casino players should be especially careful to protect the sensitive data they submit on casino websites. Let’s discuss six essential safety tips.

Check the Payment Methods

Another criterion for playing safely at Polish online casinos is the availability of popular payment methods. Most Polish players use credit cards (Visa/MasterCard), mobile payment services (PayPal, PayU), bank transfers (PKO BP, mBank), and BLIK. Some casinos also accept popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. But practice shows that the so-called “kasyna online Blik” are the safest casinos, as Blik is known for its high security and end-to-end encryption.

In addition, pay attention to the time and transaction fees. Usually, e-wallet and crypto payments are processed instantly but bank transfers can take up to five business days. And make sure the casino has no hidden transaction costs and the fees are reasonable.

Check the Availability of License

Online gaming in Poland is mostly illegal and severely restricted. According to the Poland Gaming Authority, online casinos can receive a license only for sports betting and promotional lottery. Moreover, most foreign unlicensed gambling websites are also banned in the country. But if players located in Poland try to play at offshore unlicensed casinos, they can face legal actions. So, always make sure the online casino has a permit to operate.

Choose Casinos That Work With Well-Known Software Developers

Before registering and playing any game, check which software development companies created the games offered on the website. It’s common knowledge that casino games are designed in such a way that the “house” always has the upper hand. But if you play games created by some dubious software companies, you’ll waste all your money with zero chance of winning.

Microgaming, Play’n GO, Evolution Gaming, and NetEnt are considered the most famous and trustworthy iGaming software providers. The list is definitely much longer so be sure to research it before playing any game.

Examine the Availability of Security Certificate

It is a common practice for online casinos to verify the identity of their players. Thus, they ask users to provide government-issued documents and enter only accurate information. Moreover, players top up their casino balance using their credit card or bank account.

It’s a lot of personal information that can fall into the wrong hands if the casino website doesn’t have an SSL security certificate in place. It’s an encryption protocol that ensures the secure transmission of user information. In other words, it’s impossible to steal the information submitted on the websites protected by SSL encryption.

Use Antivirus Software or VPN

Add another layer of protection to your device and install antivirus software or use a VPN. Anyone who spends a lot of time online is advised to use one of these security measures as hackers never give you a warning before attacking your device. Having antivirus software is a must, especially if you frequently download software, documents, or files. Extra protection never hurts.

Don’t Be Tempted by Too Lucrative Bonuses

If a bonus offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Fraudulent online casinos know that the best way to attract new players is through generous promotions and bonus programs. And sometimes they work and novice players fall into a trap. Everything seems genuine at first as they successfully claim the bonus that appears on their bonus balance. But then they lose a lot of money.

Conclusion

In summary, few Polish online casinos are licensed and offer legal services to players. Finding their sites is not difficult, but inexperienced players can get confused and choose scam casinos. But if you follow these simple security tips, you will never fall into the traps of scammers.

