1win review in India

In this article, you will learn about the bookmaker 1Win in India. We will tell you how to create an account, make your first deposit and place your first bet

The bookmaker has a good line of events and accepts wagers in pre-match and in real-time. The range of cases is normal, and the exclusive stakes are placed in a separate section of the menu. The level of odds is medium. The margin on the results of most popular events comes to 5%. The website provides a wide range of gambling activities (casino, live games, poker, slots, TV Betting).

Betting on sports in 1win India is possible from the main site, mobile version, web-client for Windows and applications for iOS and Android. Bettors are offered live match broadcasts and statistics. Bank cards, electronic and cryptocurrency wallets are used for deposit and payment of winnings.

How to register a 1Win account

To start betting you will need to create your own account on 1Win, the procedure for creating an account is quite simple. At 1Win there are 2 types of registration: quick and through social networks. Here are the instructions for creating an account the quick way:

Go to the official website and in the upper left corner click on the registration button; Select the currency in which you want to bet; Next, specify your existing number; After that, enter your E-mail in the line; Think of a password and write it down somewhere so you don’t forget it.

Registration through social networks is even easier. You will need to select the social network through which you want to register an account, the currency in which you want to bet and that’s it.

1Win account verification

Primary identification consists of providing information about yourself:

passport scans; contacts (phone number, e-mail address); information about your age and others.

The security service of the bookmaker’s office has the right to request secondary verification. Data verification may be required if an attempt to cheat or defraud is discovered. The procedure is also requested when individual information (name, age, passport series and number) is changed.

How to make a deposit to 1Win

After registering you will be able to deposit money into your account. 1Win is a progressive office and you can make a deposit even using cryptocurrency, e-wallets and bank cards are also available. Here’s a guide on how to make your first deposit:

Click on the “refill in 1 click” tab; You will see a list of payment systems for depositing your account; Select the payment method you want to make the deposit with; Fill in the details and confirm the deposit.

1Win first deposit bonus

Indian players can take advantage of a great offer. New 1win India users can get a big bonus on their first deposit – up to Rs. 75,000. You can deposit 15,000 rupees and this amount will be increased by 5 times! You just need to follow our instructions:

Create an account. Register on the official website of the bookmaker’s office https://1winbet.in/ or in the mobile app. Make a deposit. Approach the cash desk and make a deposit by any convenient payment system for up to Rs 15,000. Win back the bonus. You will get an amount to your bonus balance that is 5 times the amount of your deposit. To withdraw this bonus, you must first wager it.

To wager this amount, you simply need to wager money on any event with odds of at least 3. The fastest way to win back this bonus is to bet on wild cards with 5 or more events. The more bets you add to your hand, the higher your winning percentage will be.

Types of bets

Singles is the simplest type of betting. Concluded on a single sporting event. Popular not only among beginners but also among professional bettors. The winnings are calculated very simply by multiplying the bet by the odds.

Double Chance. – In this case, you can choose 2 of the 3 options for the results of the meeting.

Expresses are complex bets. They are concluded on several sports events, which take place at approximately the same time. If all bets of the express are successful, your funds will be multiplied by the betting odds. The odds for these bets are usually very high, so take them for what they are worth.

The other types of bets depending on the discipline on which you bet. Different disciplines have different rules of play and because of this, the bets on them are different.

How to bet on 1Win

Here we come to your first bet. The 1Win India website is very easy to use and it’s not hard to find something. Here are our instructions for you to make your first bet:

Click on the “Line” sign; Next, the betting disciplines will pop up on the left side; Select the one you want to bet on; You will see a list of matches to bet on; Select the country for your bet; Click on the match you want to bet on; The bets will pop up, select the one you like and click on it; On the right side of the screen is the betting form; Enter the amount of the bet and confirm its placement.

1Win Live Betting

The bookmaker has a moderately rich live line. With the market leaders in this direction BC 1win can not fully complete, but against the background of most other bookmakers does not look like outsiders.

All major sports are represented, you can also find cybersport events and not the most popular sports betting (snooker, squash).

Live betting is not the broadest, the content depends on the level of the league and the event.

In soccer and hockey matches, you can bet on the team that will score the next goal, on totals and individual totals in a certain game segment, combo bets on the result and total.

In tennis, more or less wide coverage is present only at ATP, WTA and Challenger tournaments. At such competitions, you can bet on the individual total, on the victory of the player in a single game, the race in games, the presence or absence of the score 40-40 in a game.

On the website of the bookmaker’s office 1win, the viewing of TV broadcasts is implemented. However, there is no tracker with a detailed statistical picture of the match. You can only see the current score and time. The navigation itself and the layout of the sections in the Live are convenient, everything can be easily found.

Casino at 1Win

If you are bored with betting on sports, you can go to the casino section at any time and enjoy first-class gambling entertainment. At 1win, there are over 6,000 games in a dozen categories. Not just slots and table games, but also a live dealer section, lotteries, jackpots and more.

Jackpot slots are of particular interest because they always have a small chance of winning a huge amount as a result of a regular spin. The probability here is small, but it is there. And the jackpot amounts to hundreds of millions of rupees and increases daily.

Since 1win casino is licensed, all the providers presented here are also licensed. The slots have a fixed return on funds, volatility, etc. D. The risk of rework is eliminated.

1Win mobile app

You can use the full functionality of the 1Win website in the application. 1Win provides its own application for Android and IOS. If you install the app, you will always have your bets and casino with you and you can use them at any time. Here is the instruction for installing the app on Android:

Access the 1Win website from your mobile device; At the bottom of the site, find the “Android” icon; Click on it and the download of the app apk file will start; Next, turn on the “install from unknown sources” function in the settings of your phone; Run the file and install the application.

To get the application on your IOS device you will need to do the following steps:

Go to the 1Win website from your IOS device; At the end of the site, look for the label that says “IOS”; Click it and you will be redirected to the App Store page; Click on “Install.

Let’s take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of bookmaker 1Win:

Pros:

Huge Welcome Bonus;

24/7 customer support;

Large selection of disciplines for wagering;

Convenient site design, not straining the eyes;

Deposit and withdrawal via cryptocurrency.

Cons:

No live broadcasts are available.

Support service

If you have any questions or problems related to playing at this bookmaker’s office, you can always contact the support service 24/7 in one of three ways:

By mail: support@1win.com ;

By phone: +74950888899 (international number);

Via Live Chat on the website.

Please note that the support phone number is international and you will be charged at your operator’s rate. If you want to save money, use Skype.

Final Verdict

1win is one of the best sports betting sites in India and beyond. A user-friendly website, a mobile app for Android and iOS smartphones, as well as a huge first deposit bonus and 24/7 support are all important benefits of the betting site, and all of them will be available to you after signing up.

FAQ

Why do I need identity verification?

All bookmaker’s offices ask for personal data. Usually, it happens at the stage of new user registration, when the player is asked to indicate his cell phone number, name and other personal data. Do I have to verify my identity? Yes, because otherwise, you will not be able to withdraw your winnings. By asking for personal details, the bookmaker’s office protects itself from unscrupulous players. You may not worry about the safety of personal data, as it is safely protected by the security service.

Do I need a passport to place a bet?

You can bet without providing a passport, but keep in mind that the bookmaker will require proof of identity in the form of passport scans and other documents used for identification.

The bookmaker’s office required me to send scanned copies of my identity document to withdraw funds. Is it safe?

Yes, this is common practice. Each of the studios recommended by “Rating Bookmakers” makes every effort to keep customers’ personal data safe.

I have fulfilled all the conditions of the promotion, but I did not receive an automatically credited bonus. What should I do?

Be careful and always read the rules of the promotion. The promotion always specifies the minimum and maximum deposit amount at which the bonus is credited. If you go over the limit, the bonus will not be credited.

