2 Years prison for throwing cat off apartment balcony

QCOSTARICA – The Criminal Court of the Second Judicial Circuit of San José sentenced Gabriel Saborío Soto to two years in prison for causing the death of a cat by throwing it from the balcony of an apartment building, according to a video posted on social networks in August 2020.

The judges granted the benefit of conditional sentencing to the accused, so he will not go to jail.

According to the cases presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, the cat suffered a fall of more than 27 meters which caused its death.

As announced by the Voluntary Heart Association, it file an appeal on the conditional sentencing, asking the court that the man serve our his sentence in pirson.

