MOPT rewards driving misbevioirs

QCOSTARICA – Did you misbehave, driving-wise, this past weekend? The Ministerio de Obras Publicasy Transports (MOPT) has you a deal, pay your ticket on time and get a discount.

In a post on social networks, the MOPT explains that if you committed an error driving and got caught, that is were issued a (traffic) ticket, you can save 15% for paying on time.

On time is within the allowable 10 business days to pay all traffic fines.

Check the www.csv.go.cr website, scroll to “Pagos – Infracciones”, enter the plate number (check off the Captcha) and get a detailed list of fines, including the discount if the fine is outstanding and within the 10 days of being entered in the system.

The discount does not apply to, you know things like driving under the influence of alcohol over the limit, going over 120km/h, or overtaking on a bridge, for example, which are Type A behaviors, that come with a ¢334,000 fine.

The way to avoid all of this, behave when behind the wheel. We all benefit from your well-behaved driving.

