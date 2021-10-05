Tuesday 5 October 2021
2022 Elections Will Have 25 Candidates For the Presidential Chair

This is a historical figure. The largest number of presidential candidates before these elections was 14 back in 2006.

NationalFront PagePolitics
By Rico
To sit in the presidential chair, the winner must obtain at least 40% of the votes
QCOSTARICA – A total of 25 candidates will compete for the Presidency of Costa Rica in the 2022 general elections.

Eight of the presidential candidates: José María Figueres, Lineth Saborío, Welmer Ramos, Fabricio Alvarado José María Villalta, Rodrigo Chaves, Rolando Araya and Eli Feinzaig.

That is the number of qualified applicants, after this Sunday, October 3, the deadline for political groups to choose and ratify their presidential nominations, as well as the lists of candidates for legislators.

This is a historical figure.

The largest number of presidential candidates before these elections was 14 back in 2006.

In the 2018 and 2014 elections, 13 presidential candidates participated, so the next ballot will practically double the options for voters.

Among these candidates, a total of 14 are hedging their bets for a political seat, if in the presidential chair, a seat in Congress. Costa Rica’s election rules allow double applications.

On Wednesday, October 6, the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) – Supreme Electoral Tribunal – will officially call for the 2022 elections to be held on Sunday, February 6.

As of that announcement and until October 22, the groups will be able to register the candidacies and these will be official until the electoral body reviews the fulfillment of requirements.

Costa Rica’s election laws declare a winner the presidential nominee with the majority of votes. If none of the presidential nominees obtained at least 40% of the votes, a second electoral round will be held on Sunday, April 3, between the two candidates who have obtained the most votes.

Among the topics that are expected to decide the vote in February are: the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in more than 6,400 deaths so far; Migration and xenophobia; Cannabis legalization; and Corruption.

The candidates (to be officialized by the TSE) are:

  1. Camilo Rodríguez, Renovación Costarricense
  2. Carmen Quesada, Patria Justa
  3. Christian Rivera, Alianza Demócrata
  4. Eduardo Cruickshank, Restauración Nacional
  5. Eliécer Feinzaig, Liberal Progresista
  6. Fabricio Alvarado, Nueva República
  7. Federico Malavassi, Unión Liberal
  8. Greivin Moya, Fuerza Nacional
  9. John Vega, De los Trabajadores
  10. José María Figueres, Liberación Nacional
  11. José María Villalta, Frente Amplio
  12. Lineth Saborío, Unidad Social Cristiana
  13. Luis Alberto Cordero Arias, Movimiento Libertario
  14. Martín Chinchilla, Pueblo Unido
  15. Natalia Díaz, Unidos Podemos
  16. Oscar Campos, Encuentro Nacional
  17. Oscar López, Accesibilidad Sin Exclusión
  18. Rodolfo Hernández, Republicano
  19. Rodolfo Piza, Nuestro Pueblo
  20. Rodrigo Chaves, Progreso Social Democrático
  21. Rolando Araya, Costa Rica Justa
  22. Sergio Mena, Nueva Generación
  23. Viviam Quesada, Fuerza Demócratica
  24. Wálter Muñoz, Integración Nacional
  25. Welmer Ramos, Acción Ciudadano
