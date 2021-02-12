231 tourists infected with COVID-19 in Costa Rica since opening of air borders

QCOSTARICA – Did the Government lie to us? I am afraid so. Up to a few days ago, I was telling people we have not had one case of tourists infected with Covid-19 since the reopening of the airports to one and all on November 1.

My information came from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Tourism. However, we now learn that that was not the case.

Since August last year, Costa Rica began the gradual reopening of air borders to foreign tourists, with the aim of helping one of the sectors – tourism – hardest hit by the pandemic.

Since then 231 foreigners who entered the country by air have tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

This corresponds to 0.13% of the total number of tourists who have arrived to date, which exceeds 170,000.

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday that there is a group of 20 French nationals who arrived in Costa Rica on January 16 and that tested positive for COVID-19 on January 24.

Seven of them are currently hospitalized in the San Juan de Dios.

They found out of being positive for covid-19 when they had to undergo a PCR test as one of the requirements by the airline, KLM in this case, following new regulations from the Dutch government, their exit destination from Costa Rica.

Since last October 26, Costa Rica does not include among its requirements for air arrivals, submitting a negative test for COVID-19.

This despite the fact that some countries are currently requiring either an antigen test (rapid), a PCR, or both 2 (such as the Netherlands).

“At this time it is not on the table for discussion to resume the requirement that Costa Rica imposes on international travelers the presentation of a negative test (for COVID-19),” said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism, on January 19.

The country maintains only 2 requirements for entry from the air:

The digital form of the Ministry of Health, known as the Health Pass

Travel medical insurance with international coverage.

Segura affirmed, on January 19, when there had been no hospitalizations of travelers due to COVID-19, that “international tourism is a mechanism of low epidemiological risk for economic recovery.”

Shame on the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas and Minister Segura for keeping the information from us, thus lying to us.