Friday 12 February 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

231 tourists infected with COVID-19 in Costa Rica since opening of air borders

There are currently seven French tourists hospitalized in Costa Rica for new coronavirus

by Rico
173

QCOSTARICA – Did the Government lie to us? I am afraid so. Up to a few days ago, I was telling people we have not had one case of tourists infected with Covid-19 since the reopening of the airports to one and all on November 1.

My information came from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Tourism. However, we now learn that that was not the case.

- Advertisement -

Since August last year, Costa Rica began the gradual reopening of air borders to foreign tourists, with the aim of helping one of the sectors – tourism – hardest hit by the pandemic.

Since then 231 foreigners who entered the country by air have tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

This corresponds to 0.13% of the total number of tourists who have arrived to date, which exceeds 170,000.

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday that there is a group of 20 French nationals who arrived in Costa Rica on January 16 and that tested positive for COVID-19 on January 24.

- Advertisement -

Seven of them are currently hospitalized in the San Juan de Dios.

They found out of being positive for covid-19 when they had to undergo a PCR test as one of the requirements by the airline, KLM in this case, following new regulations from the Dutch government, their exit destination from Costa Rica.

Since last October 26, Costa Rica does not include among its requirements for air arrivals, submitting a negative test for COVID-19.

This despite the fact that some countries are currently requiring either an antigen test (rapid), a PCR, or both 2 (such as the Netherlands).

“At this time it is not on the table for discussion to resume the requirement that Costa Rica imposes on international travelers the presentation of a negative test (for COVID-19),” said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism, on January 19.

The country maintains only 2 requirements for entry from the air:

  • The digital form of the Ministry of Health, known as the Health Pass
  • Travel medical insurance with international coverage.
- Advertisement -

Segura affirmed, on January 19, when there had been no hospitalizations of travelers due to COVID-19, that “international tourism is a mechanism of low epidemiological risk for economic recovery.”

Shame on the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas and Minister Segura for keeping the information from us, thus lying to us.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleGeneral Cañas will go from 6 to 3 lanes at the Firestone
Next articleMeet the women who would run for president in 2022
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

“The restriction on weekends must be urgently eliminated”: Business

QCOSTARICA - The sanitary vehicle restriction on weekends must be eliminated,...
Read more

Loan Sharks Circle as Latin America Reels From Pandemic

Insightcrime.org - As workers across Latin America struggle to stay afloat...
Read more

MOST READ

Loan Sharks Circle as Latin America Reels From Pandemic

National

FAA Upgrades Costa Rica’s Safety Assessment Rating  

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The United States once again awarded Costa Rica the highest category in aviation, just under two years after losing it. The Ministerio de...
Economy

Economic situation difficult for Ticos to buy beyond the basics

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In Costa Rica, there is little demand for products beyond those for basic consumption and the problems faced by the trade due...
Cyber Security

“123456” The password used by President Alvarado to lock his phone

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The password that Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado used on one of the cell phones that was seized by the Fiscalia (Prosecutor's...
National

New vehicle restrictions starting February 8

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Starting tomorrow, Monday, February 8, the daytime vehicular restrictions will cease to apply throughout the country and only in the city of...
Trends

What Are The Cases To Use VPN – How It Can Be Useful?  

Carter Maddox -
Today, there are countless people who depend on the internet for their daily activities. Countless businesses would grind to a halt if they did...
Front Page

3 out of 4 women missing in Costa Rica are minors

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In 2020 there were more than 900 reports of missing women in Costa Rica. Three out of every four reports were of...
Photos of Costa Rica

San Jose from the air

Q Costa Rica -
Infrastructure

General Cañas will go from 6 to 3 lanes at the Firestone

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Travel on the Autopista General Cañas or Ruta 1, in the area of the Firestone plant, will be a nightmare starting next...
Cuba

Cuba to Offer Vaccine to Arriving Tourists

Q24N -
TODAY CUBA - Cuban doctors have been hailed across Africa and Latin America for providing the “backbone” of numerous nations’ responses to the COVID-19...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.