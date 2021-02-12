Meet the women who would run for president in 2022

HQ – One year from the national elections, at least four women confirm their interest in the presidency in 2022.

They are Natalia Díaz, president of Unidos Podemos; Carolina Hidalgo, PAC legislators and former president of Congress; Lineth Saborío, former vice president in the government of the Abel Pacheco Unit; and Martha Zamora, former PAC legislator in the 2002-2006 period.

Of the entire group, only Zamora has made her candidacy official, while the other women analyze her aspirations.

“The PAC proposing a woman to the presidency can make a big difference in the election with the PLN. I think that having a woman as a candidate will put us at an advantage,” said Zamora.

On the other hand, there are strong possibilities that Ana Helena Chacón, ambassador to Spain and former vice-president (2014-2018), would also be entering the electoral arena. Chacón is prohibited from referring to her intentions while maintaining her ambassadorship.

Meanwhile, the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN), does not have a woman running for the presidency at the moment, while eleven men have expressed interest.

The name of PLN legislator Franggi Nicolás has been raised as a possible candidate, but the legislator has not made any public overtures of her possibly seeking the PLN nomination.

Meanwhile, Kathia Rivera, president of PLN, downplayed the absence of women in the party’s electoral proposal.

“The Partido Liberación Nacional has always been the benchmark in the fight for gender equality and proof of this is that today we have a president in the group, in addition to having chosen Laura Chinchilla as the first president of Costa Rica,” Rivera said.