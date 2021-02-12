Friday 12 February 2021
type here...
HQFront PagePolitics

Meet the women who would run for president in 2022

At least four women have expressed interest in leading the country

by Q Costa Rica
16

HQ – One year from the national elections, at least four women confirm their interest in the presidency in 2022.

They are Natalia Díaz, president of Unidos Podemos; Carolina Hidalgo, PAC legislators and former president of Congress; Lineth Saborío, former vice president in the government of the Abel Pacheco Unit; and Martha Zamora, former PAC legislator in the 2002-2006 period.

- Advertisement -

Of the entire group, only Zamora has made her candidacy official, while the other women analyze her aspirations.

“The PAC proposing a woman to the presidency can make a big difference in the election with the PLN. I think that having a woman as a candidate will put us at an advantage,” said Zamora.

Martha Zamora: “Times change, being a woman and a candidate can be advantageous for 2022”

On the other hand, there are strong possibilities that Ana Helena Chacón, ambassador to Spain and former vice-president (2014-2018), would also be entering the electoral arena. Chacón is prohibited from referring to her intentions while maintaining her ambassadorship.

- Advertisement -

Natalia Díaz: “Female leaderships are created, what is missing are spaces to empower them”

Meanwhile, the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN), does not have a woman running for the presidency at the moment, while eleven men have expressed interest.

The name of PLN legislator Franggi Nicolás has been raised as a possible candidate, but the legislator has not made any public overtures of her possibly seeking the PLN nomination.

Meanwhile, Kathia Rivera, president of PLN, downplayed the absence of women in the party’s electoral proposal.

“The Partido Liberación Nacional has always been the benchmark in the fight for gender equality and proof of this is that today we have a president in the group, in addition to having chosen Laura Chinchilla as the first president of Costa Rica,” Rivera said.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous article231 tourists infected with COVID-19 in Costa Rica since opening of air borders
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Plan to cut second round in presidential election fails

If you feel that political campaigns in Costa Rica and long...
Read more

Two Young Women Will Lead Congress

  Women will set the tone for the first year of the...
Read more

MOST READ

3 out of 4 women missing in Costa Rica are minors

Economy

Consumers: Who are the Most Optimistic for 2021?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Regarding what is expected economically for 2021, in Panama, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Honduras there is more optimism among consumers, while in...
Travel

Britain tightens COVID-19 travel restrictions: 2 tests, quarantine and prison threat

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - The British Embassy in San Jose, Costa Rica confirmed that passengers arriving from countries where worrying coronavirus variants are spreading to...
Health

Live music is back: these are the new rules

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Live music in closed spaces, such as restaurants and bars has the approval of the authorities, following the approval two weeks ago...
Peru

Peru receives first batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Rico -
Q24N - The first batch of vaccines produced by China’s Sinopharm arrived Sunday in Lima, Peru, according to that country’s president, to begin immunization...
Indicators

Export of services stagnated in 2020, after 10 years of sustained growth

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The value of services sector exports, excluding tourism, stagnated last year, after experiencing a 99% increase between 2010 and 2019. This is revealed...
National

New vehicle restrictions starting February 8

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Starting tomorrow, Monday, February 8, the daytime vehicular restrictions will cease to apply throughout the country and only in the city of...
Environment

Costa Rica has a new category of Ecological Blue Flag

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - "Biodiversity" is the new category of Ecological Blue Flag of the country, which aims to encourage in organizations and committees the conservation,...
Photos of Costa Rica

New commuter train in speed trials

Q Costa Rica -
The new commuter trains in up to 70 km/h speed tests in Heredia. Watch out for the overhead cables.
Politics

Costa Rica won’t be joining the Pacific Alliance

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado ruled out to restart the inclusion of Costa Rica in the Pacific Alliance for the rest of...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.