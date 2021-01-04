Monday 4 January 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine

2,455 Already vaccinated with the first dose against Covid-19 in Costa Rica

by Rico
11

QCOSTARICA – A total of 2,455 Costa Ricans started the new year with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, reported the Expanded Immunization Program of the Caja’s Epidemiological Surveillance Subarea.

Of the total number of people vaccinated since December 24:

  • 26.1% are in the group of elderly residents
  • 4% to workers in long-stay homes
  • 68.2% of Caja officials who are in the first line of care for Covid-19 patients
  • 1.7% private sector health workers and other first responders
- Advertisement -

In the last week of 2020, eight establishments were added, for a total of ten vaccination centers.

With the arrival of 11,700 doses on Wednesday, December 20, this week another 17 health centers are added: nine hospitals and eight health areas, for a total of 27 health centers that carrying out vaccination of the first risk group.

Read more: Who will be vaccinated first?

The health areas and hospitals that will be applying the vaccine from this week are:

  1. Carmen-Montes de Oca
  2. Goicoechea 1
  3. Goicoechea 2
  4. Pavas
  5. Hatillo
  6. Mata Redonda Hospital
  7. Zapote-Catedral
  8. Alajuelita
  9. Desamparados 1
  10. Desamparados 2
  11. Desamparados 3
  12. Moravia
  13. Coronado
  14. Ceaco (Covid hospital)
  15. Hospital San Juan de Dios
  16. Hospital  Geriatría y Gerontología (Geriatrics and Gerontology)
  18. Hospital Calderón Guardia
  19. Hospital  Nacional de Niños (Chidlren’s hospital)
  20. Hospital México
  21. Hospital Nacional Psiquiátrico (National Psychiatric)
  22. Hospital San Vicente de Paul
  23. Hospital San Rafael de Alajuela
  24. Hospital Max Peralta
  25. Hospital San Francisco de Asís de Grecia
  26. Hospital Carlos Luis Valverde Vega de San Ramón
  27. Hospital William Allen de Turrialba
  28. Hospital Mujeres Adolfo Carit Eva (Women’s hospital)
- Advertisement -

In the Ebais (local clinics) there is no vaccine available for the general population, since the vaccination of the first group is captive and therefore it is applied in the place where these people reside or work, explained María Elena Artavia of the National Coordination of Nursing of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) – Costa Rica’s social security that operates medical and hospitals services in the country.

It is projected that for the beginning of the week of January 11, with the arrival of the corresponding batch of vaccines for that week, vaccines will be applied in health facilities outside the Greater Metropolitan Area, informed Dr. Esteban Vega de La O, logistics manager.

Read more: Covid-19 in Costa Rica: country will receive 33,150 vaccines per week during January

It is estimated that if deliveries continue weekly, as expected, by the end of January, all the Caja’s health facilities will be vaccinated against Covid-19 according to the prioritization group, he added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCompanies and employees that do not comply with protocols when returning to the offices will be sanctioned
Next articleWatch the trailer for the film starring Johanna Solano
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Second batch with 11,700 vaccines against covid-19 reaches Costa Rican soil

QCOSTARICA - The second batch of vaccines against covid-19 landed on...
Read more

CNE: “If confidentiality in contract with Pfizer is broken, vaccine supply is suspended”

QCOSTARICA - The contract signed by the Comisión Nacional de Prevención...
Read more

MOST READ

Goodbye To “La Hora Tica”?

Limon

Crocodile escapes when firefighters try to capture it in Piuta beach, Limón

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - A crocodile about 2.5 meters (8 feet) long appeared this Monday on Piuta beach, less than two kilometers from the center of...
Argentina

Argentina will start vaccination campaign with Russian vaccine

Q24N -
Q24N - The vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Argentina will begin on Tuesday, December 29, with the 300,000 doses of Sputnik V, created in...
National

Police take almost 30 minutes to respond to a call

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The response of the police to a call from La Sabana or some other nearby town in the Mata Redonda district lasts...
National

Vehicle Restrictions back to 10 pm starting today

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The sanitary vehicle restrictions will return to 10:00 pm stating today, Monday, January 4, and 9:00 pm on weekends. As announced last week,...
Reports

How People Have Been Inoculated Through the Ages (Photos)

Q Costa Rica -
QREPORTS - Throughout history, humans have developed and rolled out vaccines against deadly diseases, from influenza to polio. COVID-19 has killed more than 1.7 million...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.