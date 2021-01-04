2,455 Already vaccinated with the first dose against Covid-19 in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – A total of 2,455 Costa Ricans started the new year with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, reported the Expanded Immunization Program of the Caja’s Epidemiological Surveillance Subarea.

Of the total number of people vaccinated since December 24:

26.1% are in the group of elderly residents

4% to workers in long-stay homes

68.2% of Caja officials who are in the first line of care for Covid-19 patients

1.7% private sector health workers and other first responders

- Advertisement -

In the last week of 2020, eight establishments were added, for a total of ten vaccination centers.

With the arrival of 11,700 doses on Wednesday, December 20, this week another 17 health centers are added: nine hospitals and eight health areas, for a total of 27 health centers that carrying out vaccination of the first risk group.

Read more: Who will be vaccinated first?

The health areas and hospitals that will be applying the vaccine from this week are:

Carmen-Montes de Oca Goicoechea 1 Goicoechea 2 Pavas Hatillo Mata Redonda Hospital Zapote-Catedral Alajuelita Desamparados 1 Desamparados 2 Desamparados 3 Moravia Coronado Ceaco (Covid hospital) Hospital San Juan de Dios Hospital Geriatría y Gerontología (Geriatrics and Gerontology) Hospital Calderón Guardia Hospital Nacional de Niños (Chidlren’s hospital) Hospital México Hospital Nacional Psiquiátrico (National Psychiatric) Hospital San Vicente de Paul Hospital San Rafael de Alajuela Hospital Max Peralta Hospital San Francisco de Asís de Grecia Hospital Carlos Luis Valverde Vega de San Ramón Hospital William Allen de Turrialba Hospital Mujeres Adolfo Carit Eva (Women’s hospital)

- Advertisement -

In the Ebais (local clinics) there is no vaccine available for the general population, since the vaccination of the first group is captive and therefore it is applied in the place where these people reside or work, explained María Elena Artavia of the National Coordination of Nursing of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) – Costa Rica’s social security that operates medical and hospitals services in the country.

It is projected that for the beginning of the week of January 11, with the arrival of the corresponding batch of vaccines for that week, vaccines will be applied in health facilities outside the Greater Metropolitan Area, informed Dr. Esteban Vega de La O, logistics manager.

Read more: Covid-19 in Costa Rica: country will receive 33,150 vaccines per week during January

It is estimated that if deliveries continue weekly, as expected, by the end of January, all the Caja’s health facilities will be vaccinated against Covid-19 according to the prioritization group, he added.