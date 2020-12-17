Thursday, 17 December 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Hospitalizations reach critical, recoveries almost 80%

by Rico
0

QCOSTARICA – The covid-19 situation in Costa Rica has reached critical proportion in terms of hospitalizations, while the number of new cases remains stable and recoveries is now 79.2%

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported 629 patients in hospital with covid-19, of which 246 are in Intensive Care (ICU).

The Hospital Calderon Guardia is the medical center with the highest number of covid patients, with 123 (66 of whom are in ICU), the San Juan de Dios with 96 (68 in ICU), Hospital Mexico with 90 (37 in ICU) and the CEACO with 67.

- Advertisement -

From the Ministry of Health report December 16, 2020

For Wednesday, there were 1,167 new cases confirmed of the covid-19, reaching a total of 155,263: 79,449 men and 75,814 women, of which 134,269 are Costa Ricans and 20,994 foreigners, ranging in age from 0 to 101 years.

The number of recovered is 122,947 (79.2%), and the active cases are 30,349 (19.5%).

For Wednesday, 11 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,967: 1,229 men and 738 women, ranging in age from 9 to 101 years.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article25 out of 100 Costa Ricans plan to break their social bubble on Christmas and New Years
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

25 out of 100 Costa Ricans plan to break their social bubble on Christmas and New Years

QCOSTARICA - Days before celebrating Christmas and New Years', 25 out...
Read more

Covid-19 explosion puts Panama under great stress

TODAY PANAMA – “We are on the road,” says Juan Carlos...
Read more

MOST READ

Requirements to enter Costa Rica for the Holidays

Trends

Tips What to Do in Costa Rica in Retirement

Carter Maddox -
Costa Rica can be a paradise on earth for all new retirees out there. You just need to know what you want and where...
News

Uber and DiDi or watching Disney+ will be 13% more expensive from Friday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Uber, DiDi, Disney +, Expedia, Booking, Despegar, and Aplaudir.com will, starting Friday, December 18, collecting from their customers the 13% Value Added...
Dollar Exchange

High demand for the dollar resurfaces and interventions by the Central Bank return

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The U.S. dollar returns to the fore after weeks without shocks, and the demand for the currency has skyrocketed. Although it is understandable...
Redaqted

Incop revamp the Golfito pier pending the reactivation of the cruise industry

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Golfito port terminal was renovated pending the reactivation of cruise activity in the Pacific, after almost 10 months of impact on...
Infrastructure

This is how the new Incofer trains travel from China (photos)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The new Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) trains purchased by the Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarriles (Incofer) are expected to arrive in the country...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.