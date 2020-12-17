Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Hospitalizations reach critical, recoveries almost 80%

QCOSTARICA – The covid-19 situation in Costa Rica has reached critical proportion in terms of hospitalizations, while the number of new cases remains stable and recoveries is now 79.2%

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported 629 patients in hospital with covid-19, of which 246 are in Intensive Care (ICU).

The Hospital Calderon Guardia is the medical center with the highest number of covid patients, with 123 (66 of whom are in ICU), the San Juan de Dios with 96 (68 in ICU), Hospital Mexico with 90 (37 in ICU) and the CEACO with 67.

For Wednesday, there were 1,167 new cases confirmed of the covid-19, reaching a total of 155,263: 79,449 men and 75,814 women, of which 134,269 are Costa Ricans and 20,994 foreigners, ranging in age from 0 to 101 years.

The number of recovered is 122,947 (79.2%), and the active cases are 30,349 (19.5%).

For Wednesday, 11 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,967: 1,229 men and 738 women, ranging in age from 9 to 101 years.

