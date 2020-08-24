Monday, 24 August 2020
DONATE
NationalRedaqted

25 people are still in shelters due to the heavy rains

The national weather service asks for caution since the soils are highly saturated with water

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
18
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) It’s the rainy season. And though we are still days away of September, one of the two wettest months of the season, flooding and landslides have affected some communities.

For this, the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) asks to be alert because the soils are saturated with water and are prone to floods or landslides, due to the heavy downpours that began on Thursday with the arrival of tropical wave number 29.

In Guanacaste this Sunday, the CNE reports at least 25 people are being housed in two shelters: one in Liberia with 11 people and another in Santa Cruz with 14, among them children and seniors.

- paying the bills -

The shelters are complying with all the protocols against COVID-19.

The CNE maintains an orange alert in the Northern Zone, North and Central Pacific, a yellow alert for the South Pacific and the Central Valley, mainly due to the influence of Tropical Storm Marco, and a green alert for the Caribbean.

These alerts are weather-related and not to be confused with the orange and yellow alert zones for COVID-19 restrictions.

The national weather service, the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), reported that the rains are expected to continue in the Central and Southern Pacific.

 

- paying the bills -

 

 

Previous articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: 736 new cases Sunday, Aug 23; total infections 33,820
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Rains will be less intense this Tuesday

Climate Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Today, Tuesday, June 30, the rains will be less intense...
Read more

Is it wet enough? IMN has the numbers

National Rico -
Think it didn't rain much yesterday? The rainy season has consolidated...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus

‘Instant Coffee’ COVID-19 Tests Could Be the Answer to Reopening the U.S.

Rico -
(Scientific American) With the economy tanking, unemployment skyrocketing, schools slamming their doors and the Big Ten and PAC-12 conferences canceling fall football, America is...
Read more
Expat Focus

“Dad… when did you first discover that you were OLD?”

Randy Berg -
“Dad… when did you first discover that you were OLD?” Boy, I remember that question like it was yesterday… asking my dad, that is. And...
Health

One in four Caja employees confirmed with covid-19 is a nurse

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) One in four Caja workers with a positive diagnosis for covid-19 works in Nursing. At August 7, that Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 410 in hospital, 128 in ICU for Aug. 20

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The number of COVID-19 patients in CCSS hospitals reached 410 for August 20, of which 128 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU),...
Health

48% of COVID-19 deaths in the last month concentrated in 19 districts of the GAM

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A total of 19 districts of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) had 111 of the 233 deaths from COVID-19 that occurred in the...
HQ

Immigration keeps an eye on the caravan of migrants heading to Peñas Blancas

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The Dirección de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) - Costa Rica's immigration service - reported that they are maintaining controls to monitor the caravan...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.