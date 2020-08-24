25 people are still in shelters due to the heavy rains

(QCOSTARICA) It’s the rainy season. And though we are still days away of September, one of the two wettest months of the season, flooding and landslides have affected some communities.

For this, the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) asks to be alert because the soils are saturated with water and are prone to floods or landslides, due to the heavy downpours that began on Thursday with the arrival of tropical wave number 29.

In Guanacaste this Sunday, the CNE reports at least 25 people are being housed in two shelters: one in Liberia with 11 people and another in Santa Cruz with 14, among them children and seniors.

- paying the bills -

The shelters are complying with all the protocols against COVID-19.

The CNE maintains an orange alert in the Northern Zone, North and Central Pacific, a yellow alert for the South Pacific and the Central Valley, mainly due to the influence of Tropical Storm Marco, and a green alert for the Caribbean.

These alerts are weather-related and not to be confused with the orange and yellow alert zones for COVID-19 restrictions.

The national weather service, the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), reported that the rains are expected to continue in the Central and Southern Pacific.