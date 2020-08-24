COVID-19 Costa Rica: 736 new cases Sunday, Aug 23; total infections 33,820

(QCOSTARICA) Health authorities confirmed that for Sunday, August 23, the country registered 736 new cases of COVID-19, of which 54 are due to epidemiological nexus and 682 due to laboratory, for a total of 33,820 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

There are 15,699 women and 18,121 men, of which 25,529 are Costa Rican and 8,291 are foreigners.

There are 10,518 people recovered in 80 cantons. The recovered cases have an age range of zero to 96 years, of which 4,708 are women and 5,810 are men.

We are still waiting on the promised corrected update on the recovered after the Ministry of Health admitted that the follow up lagged with the last month’s surge in new cases.

405 people are hospitalized, 131 of them in intensive care with an age range of zero to 94 years.

On Sunday, seven deaths were reported: three men, and four women, with an age range of 44 to 87 years.

In total, the country has accumulated 355 deaths related to COVID-19: 133 women and 222 men, with an age range of 21 to 100 years., the majority of the deceased are seniors.

