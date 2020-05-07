Thursday, 7 May 2020
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 6 new cases and 761 total infections

"In the beginning, we were fishing for cases with a smaller net, now we have a larger net" the Minister of Health explained the testing process in Costa Rica

The report on Wednesday on the coronavirus in Costa Rica, the Minister of Health said there were 6 new cases, bringing the total infected int he country to 761.

Of the total, 356 are women and 405 are men; by nationality, 670 are Costa Ricans and 91 foreigners.

As of Wednesday, 428 people had fully recovered; 18 remained in hospital, of which 5 are in intensive care; the number of deceased remains at 6.

Although Health Minister Daniel Salas did not refer specifically to comments made by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on testing in the country, the minister explained the evolution of the COVID-19 diagnostic process in Costa Rica.

According to the Minister, the detection chain is now more sensitive, and even so, few cases are detected.

Using simple words, Salas said during the press conference: “in the beginning, we were fishing for cases with a smaller net, now we have a larger net”.

Without mentioning the Salvadoran president by name, Salas denied his statements made on live television in El Salvador Tuesday night and followed up on Twitter.

So far, authorized laboratories in Costa Rica have carried out a total of 14,448 tests on 10,173 people.

Was the curve flattened?

“The positivity index that we have in the country, that is to say, the percentage of positive people for every hundred tests that we do, is around 6%, as well as the basic reproductive number, which refers to the number of people that infect each positive, is 1.15. All these data allow us to have a fair reflection of our reality,” said Minister Salas.

Costa Rica’s goal has been to not achieve expanded transmission. It has not confirmed Salas.

