28th victim of COVID-19 in Costa Rica reported

(QCOSTARICA) A 41-year-old woman, a foreigner in Costa Rica, died this morning victim of COVID-19, confirmed the Ministry of Health. She is casualty number 28.

The death occurred at the San Juan de Dios hospital, where she had been hospitalized since July 10 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 that same day.

The deceased had arterial hypertension and inflammation in her heart, called myocarditis, a risk factor for the coronavirus.

The deaths is now 12 women and 16 men, with an age range of 26 to 92 years.

