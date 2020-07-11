Find out here how banks will operate to July 19

(QCOSTARICA) In response to the provisions of the Ministry of Health, from Monday, July 13 to Friday, July 17, due to the increase in cases of COVID-19, state and private banks announced the closure of some branches and reduced operating hours in others.

Basically, all bank branches of both state and private banks located in the orange alert will remain closed to the public.

ATMs and online banking of all banks will remain available to customers without any variation.

There is some confusion in the public, believing that banks are also closed this weekend and next, in particular the state banks such as the Banco Nacional (BNCR), Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) and Banco Popular (BP).

Many of the state bank branches are closed on weekends, open are branches located in malls. However, all malls and commercial centers in the orange alert are closed this weekend and next.

As to the private banks, some are open and others closed. For example, BAC Credomatic branches not in malls are open this weekend and next but will be closed during the week

At Scotiabank and Banco Cathay ALL their branches are closed from today, Saturday, July 11, to Saturday, July 17.

BAC Credomatic says it will open normal hours this weekend and next at all branches, save those located in malls, ie Multiplaza Escazu, Oxygeno, City Mall, etc

Davidienda announced that all branches in orange alert areas will be open on weekends, closed Monday to Friday; and branches in yellow alert areas will operate normal hours.

For other banks, check with the bank’s website.

Bank branches in areas under yellow alert, for the most part, are open, but hours of operation may differ from the usual.