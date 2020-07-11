Saturday, 11 July 2020
DONATE
BusinessBankingRedaqted

Find out here how banks will operate to July 19

While bank branch openings and hours will depend on the bank, ATMs and online banking will be working as usual

Rico
By Rico
30
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) In response to the provisions of the Ministry of Health, from Monday, July 13 to Friday, July 17, due to the increase in cases of COVID-19, state and private banks announced the closure of some branches and reduced operating hours in others.

ATM’s and online banking will be working as usual

Basically, all bank branches of both state and private banks located in the orange alert will remain closed to the public.

ATMs and online banking of all banks will remain available to customers without any variation.

- paying the bills -

There is some confusion in the public, believing that banks are also closed this weekend and next, in particular the state banks such as the Banco Nacional (BNCR), Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) and Banco Popular (BP).

 

Many of the state bank branches are closed on weekends, open are branches located in malls. However, all malls and commercial centers in the orange alert are closed this weekend and next.

As to the private banks, some are open and others closed. For example, BAC Credomatic branches not in malls are open this weekend and next but will be closed during the week

- paying the bills -

At Scotiabank and Banco Cathay ALL their branches are closed from today, Saturday, July 11, to Saturday, July 17.

BAC Credomatic says it will open normal hours this weekend and next at all branches, save those located in malls, ie Multiplaza Escazu, Oxygeno, City Mall, etc

Davidienda announced that all branches in orange alert areas will be open on weekends, closed Monday to Friday; and branches in yellow alert areas will operate normal hours.

For other banks, check with the bank’s website.

Bank branches in areas under yellow alert, for the most part, are open, but hours of operation may differ from the usual.

- paying the bills --

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Previous articleNot even “Beto” will lend you, as usury law affects fast loans
Next article28th victim of COVID-19 in Costa Rica reported
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

20 changes that the Government applied to help companies and people against the coronavirus

News Rico -
With a clear focus on defending employment and freeing up money...
Read more

Coronavirus: Banks flex repayment of loans and credit cards

Coronavirus Rico -
Both state (public) and private banks in Costa Rica have announced...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

COVID-19 Patients over 40 spend up to 11 days in hospital

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) COVID-19 patients over 40 years of age spend on average up to 11 days hospitalized in Costa Rica's medical centers. The president of the...
Read more
Health

Neither more deaths nor growth of COVID-19 infections slow down the “fiestas”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In just six days in July, seven deaths were reported in Costa Rica, associated with COVID-19, the week prior there were 4, for...
News

Reviving U.S. tourism in Costa Rica, a 4-point solution

Rico -
RICO'S DIGEST - Costa Rica's main source of tourists is being left high and dry in the coronavirus era as Americans are being banned...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: rising curve picks up momentun, 375 new cases in 24 hrs

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The curve of positive cases of COVID-19b in Costa Rica maintains its ascending escalation this July 5, the Ministry of Health reported 375...
Health

Suspending freedom of transit and assembly at sites with high COVID-19 cases would flatten the curve

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Temporarily suspending freedom of transit and assembly to contain the expansion of the COVID-19 would flatten the contagion curve, according to Costa Rica's...
News

Will the reopening of Costa Rica borders occur on August 1? This says the government

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Will the spike in new cases, increased hospitalizations and deaths of the past couple of weeks delay the reopening of borders to tourists...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA