Fuerza y Luz will suspend public attention in branches from Monday

[HQ] As of Monday, July 13, the Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL), light and power utility, branches will remain closed to the public, all services be exclusively virtually, due to the new health restrictions.

The available communication channels are through WhatsApp 8319 5273, by phone 800 Energía (800-363 7442), by email 800energía@cnfl.go.cr, or website www.cnfl.go.cr.

Likewise, non-critical scheduled works are suspended in the cantons under Orange Alert

These measures will continue until the end of the provision decreed by the health authorities

