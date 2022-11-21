Monday 21 November 2022
type here...
Search

UNA expert: Country lost trace of Monkeypox due to lack of data

There is no treatment specifically for monkeypox. Viruses that cause monkeypox and smallpox are closely related, drugs and vaccines developed to treat and protect against smallpox may be effective for monkeypox.

HealthThe Third Column
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Rodrigo Chaves: “I was wrong to promise it in the campaign”

QCOSTARICA - During his presidential campaign, Rodrigo Chaves promised...
Read more

UNA expert: Country lost trace of Monkeypox due to lack of data

QCOSTARICA - The difficulty in collecting essential data from...
Read more

29 detained and 16 SYR stores closed

QCOSTARICA - A total of 29 people arrested for...
Read more

“Christmas” weather will prevail this weekend!

QCOSTARICA - Temperatures between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius...
Read more

9 High-Paying Jobs for Women in Renewable Energy

Renewable energy is one of the top directions in...
Read more

Mugged in Qatar: “They asked me what punishment I wanted for the thief”

Q24N (Infobae) Television host Dominique Metzger suffered a robbery...
Read more

What’s the pay off for Costa Rica if it becomes world champion in Qatar?

QCOSTARICA - The Federación Costarricense de Fútbol (Fedefútbol) - ...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢609.20 Buy

¢615.16 Sell

18 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The difficulty in collecting essential data from people infected with Monkeypox, added to the increase in cases in recent days, suggests that the trail of the virus has been lost in the country, according to Juan José Romero, an epidemiologist at the Universidad Nacional (UNA) – National University.

“Hygiene continues to be an ally in the fight against any virus,” according to Juan José Romero, an epidemiologist at the Universidad Nacional (UNA).  Image: Larepublica.net

Monkeypox (Viruela Símica, also known as Viruela del Mono, in Spanish), has been circulating in Costa Rica since July 20, when the first case was detected.

Currently, 23 positive diagnoses have been reported, of which eight were recorded in the last week.

- Advertisement -

It is a disease considered an international health emergency, but without reaching a pandemic as Covid-19, since unlike the Coronavirus it has a low transmission rate and is in a moderately controllable population, for the moment, clarified the UNA epidemiologist.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox virus is a species of double-stranded DNA virus that causes monkeypox in humans and other mammals. Monkeypox virus is a zoonotic virus belonging to the orthopoxvirus genus, making it closely related to the variola, cowpox, and vaccinia viruses. MPV is oval-shaped with a lipoprotein outer membrane

It is a family of smallpox that affected people, had a high mortality rate and was eradicated before the 1980s with the support of vaccines.

How is Monkeypox spread?

Currently, Monkeypox affects young and healthy people. Current evidence suggests that monkeypox spreads from person to person, through contact with an infected person’s lesions or scabs that may be found on the skin or mucosal surfaces (such as eyes, mouth, throat, genitalia, anus, or rectum), during sexual contact, including oral and non-penetrative contact when providing care, when living in the same household.

- Advertisement -

The virus may spread through respiratory particles, such as from talking, breathing, coughing or sneezing, during close contact. But we’re still gathering information on that mode of transmission.

It is not known yet if an infected person with no symptoms can spread the virus to others.

The virus can also spread t rough direct contact with contaminated objects and from animals to humans.

What are the risk groups? Have minors been reported in Costa Rica?

- Advertisement -

At the moment, no minors with the virus have been reported. The main risk is skin-to-skin contact with infected people. Sick people are usually healthy and young.

How to protect yourself against this disease?

The best way to protect ourselves against this virus is to get medical attention if there is any suspicion. If it is known that a person is suspicious of having monkeypox, they should get tested.

Hygiene remains an ally in the fight against any virus. Juan José Romero’s advice is not to share eating utensils, bedding, or bath towels with sick people.AND keep your distance from infected people.

What’s Costa Rica’s situation?

The country is facing an international health emergency. This does not mean that it has been declared a pandemic despite the cases reported on several continents, since it is a disease with a low transmission rate, at the moment.

Currently, in Costa Rica there are 23 confirmed positive cases reported and the trend is upward.

About Monkeypox

Monkeypox was first detected in Africa in 1970.

Here are some details of the disease:

  • There are two genetically distinct strains of the virus: the Congo Basin (Central Africa) strain and the West African strain, the one in Costa Rica
  • In the world, there are 80,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO)
  • Monkeypox is not considered a disease that kills
  • It mostly affects young and healthy people
  • 86% of cases correspond to men.
- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article29 detained and 16 SYR stores closed
Next articleRodrigo Chaves: “I was wrong to promise it in the campaign”
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica registers a total of fourteen cases of monkeypox

QCOSTARICA  - The Ministry of Health reported on Friday that the...
Read more

Abrupt suspension of sanitary measures against Covid-19 led to a peak in respiratory infections

QCOSTARICA - There is the possibility that the school year will...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Government reached an agreement with farmers

QCOSTARICA - The Government and a group of farmers...
Politics

Rodrigo Chaves: “I was wrong to promise it in the campaign”

QCOSTARICA - During his presidential campaign, Rodrigo Chaves promised...
Paying the bills