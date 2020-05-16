Saturday, 16 May 2020
HealthCoronavirus

3-month-old baby tested positive for COVID-19

The youngest positive with COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
6
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) A 3-month-old became the youngest positive with COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

On Friday, Health Minister Daniel Salas released the new case report, which added 13 more cases and a total of 843 since the first occurred on March 6.

Salas announced that one of these new infections is the 3-month-old baby. No further details were given, as the authorities do not provide information on the patients.

- paying the bills -

Up to Friday, the younger case had been that of a one-year-old, who has already recovered.

In the more than 2 months in which Costa Rica has been affected by the respiratory virus, 49 minors have been affected by the disease.

Costa Rica so far registers 843 cases with an age range of 0 to 87 years, of which there are 293 active as of Friday, May 15.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleHalf of covid-19 hospitalized patients in Costa Rica are smokers
Next articleDespite the restrictions, every day almost 200 drivers are fined for violating
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Half of covid-19 hospitalized patients in Costa Rica are smokers

Coronavirus Q Costa Rica -
Nine of the 18 people hospitalized by COVID-19 are smokers, according...
Read more

Two deaths in a single day from coronavirus in Hospital México

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Friday, something unusual happened in the middle of the...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus

Recovered COVID-19 patients can now donate plasma

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Starting Friday, May 8, began the collection of blood from patients recovered from the coronavirus COVID-19. Román Macaya, executive president of the Caja Costarricense...
Read more
Lighter Side

A mortgaged country

Q Costa Rica -
Ambitious debt plan will tie finances for a long time.
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 815 confirmed cases, 8th death recorded

Rico -
The number of cases of covid-19 in Costa Rica reached 815 this Wednesday when 11 new infections were registered in the last 24 hours....
Nicaragua

The mystery of sudden deaths on the streets of Nicaragua

Q24N -
The alarm started on April 7, when a 55-year-old man died of a heart attack while sleeping in a section of the Roberto Huembes...
Coronavirus

STAY HOME. SAVE LIVES. Help stop coronavirus.

Rico -
You can reduce your chances of being infected or spreading COVID-19 by taking some simple precautions: Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an...
Reports

Does US-China coronavirus blame game threaten scientific investigation?

Deutsche Welle -
As world leaders and experts emphasize global cooperation in beating back the COVID-19 pandemic, there is growing concern that the two countries with the greatest...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA