3-month-old baby tested positive for COVID-19

(QCOSTARICA) A 3-month-old became the youngest positive with COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

On Friday, Health Minister Daniel Salas released the new case report, which added 13 more cases and a total of 843 since the first occurred on March 6.

Salas announced that one of these new infections is the 3-month-old baby. No further details were given, as the authorities do not provide information on the patients.

- paying the bills -

Up to Friday, the younger case had been that of a one-year-old, who has already recovered.

In the more than 2 months in which Costa Rica has been affected by the respiratory virus, 49 minors have been affected by the disease.

Costa Rica so far registers 843 cases with an age range of 0 to 87 years, of which there are 293 active as of Friday, May 15.

- paying the bills -