Saturday, 16 May 2020
NationalRedaqted

Despite the restrictions, every day almost 200 drivers are fined for violating

The majority are motorcycles, new restrictions go into effect for the period of May 16 to May 31

Rico
By Rico
7
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) By now you would think that every driver in Costa Rica is aware of the nationwide vehicular restrictions, the times and the day or days they can or cannot drive their vehicle.

But that is not the case. Every day almost 200 drivers end up getting ticketed, with points and their license and having their license and/or vehicle confiscated.

Every day.

For example, the 24 hours of 5:00 am to 7:00 pm Thursday and 7:00 pm Thursday to 5:00 am Friday, when 58 drivers were caught violating the daytime restrictions and 111 the night, for a total of 169, reported the Policia de Transito.

The number was a reduction from the 205 for the previous 24 hour period.

The majority were motorcyclists.

Starting Saturday, May 16 to May 31, new vehicular restrictions go into effect. The major change is during the weekdays, while weekends stay the same.

From May 16 to May 31 weekdays:

  • The daytime restrictions will be from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm, based on the last digit of the license plate: 1 & 2 Mondays, 3 & 4 Tuesdays. 5 & 6 Wednesdays, 7 & 8 Thursdays and 9 & 0 Fridays.
  • The nighttime restrictions for all vehicles (save for those on the exempt list above) is from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am.

From May 16 to May 31 weekends:

  • The daytime restrictions are from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm, even-numbered plates (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) on Saturdays and odd-numbered (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) on Sundays.
  • The nighttime restrictions for all vehicles (save for those on the exempt list above) is from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am.
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

