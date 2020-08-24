Monday, 24 August 2020
DONATE
EducationRedaqted

30 public schools have only one student and 616 fewer than 10

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
10
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) In the communities of Desamparados, Coto Brus, Puriscal and the southern zone, the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) maintains 30 schools with only one student.

As its name implies, in single teacher schools, a single teacher attends the small group of students, even if they have different ages and degrees of advancement. The image is from 2018 is the El Alto de Araya school, in Orosi de Cartago.

Those centers had more students, but with the fall in the birth rate and migratory mobilization, their enrollment was left to a single student and they are at risk of closing if it remains at zero, as was with 92 educational centers since 2010.

The case is repeated in another 616 elementary schools that have an enrollment of 10 students or less, which are located in cantons outside the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) such as Coto Brus, Nicoya, San Carlos, Pérez Zeledón, Puriscal and Puntarenas.

- paying the bills -

There are also 902 with fewer than 15 students, most of whom are in those same areas of the country.

The Ministry of Education currently has 4,471 educational centers in operation. Primary enrollment, from 2007 to 2020, has fallen by 41,057 students.

Reynaldo Ruiz, director of Institutional Planning of the MEP, said that these single-teacher schools are located in remote geographical areas with difficult access, so students must be guaranteed viability of transportation.

“In some cases, transportation is very scarce in those areas so we cannot risk them walking through complicated routes or rivers, which would be the only way to access those sectors, and put them in danger,” said the official.

Ruiz believes that education at a distance implemented by the pandemic could from now on become the way to serve this population of small schools.

- paying the bills -

The State of Education report suggested the possibility of grouping single-teacher schools that are less than five kilometers from each other.

A proximity analysis was carried out, which involved calculating the distance between one school and another, and an estimate of coverage radii for each campus. It was done with the purpose of identifying the number of children aged 6 to 12 years in each area of ​​influence.

“It was concluded that about 40% of single-teacher schools (638) are within a radius of less than 1,750 meters, and that in 2016 almost two-thirds of them had ten students or less in an area of ​​influence of 5,000 meters. Knowing the structure of the current network of small centers is a very useful input to undertake the task of improving the quality of educational services,” stated the sixth edition of the report.

According to this analysis, in other places where schools cannot be consolidated, local networks of several nearby single-teacher centers can be formed, through which they seek to optimize the educational service and the use of available resources.

Reynaldo Ruiz confirmed that these strategies are under consideration.

“One of the strategies that will be articulated is the possibility of unifying centers, as long as the conditions allow it,” said the official.

- paying the bills --

 

Previous article“Dad… when did you first discover that you were OLD?”
Next articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: 736 new cases Sunday, Aug 23; total infections 33,820
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

MOST READ

HQ

Driver walks away from head-on crash in Parrita

Q Costa Rica -
The driver of a pick-up walked away with injuries after crashing head-on with cattle ruck on the bridge over the Parrita river. The driver,...
Read more
Alajuela

Expansion of the bridge over the Alajuela river begins

Q Costa Rica -
(QQCOSTARICA) This Wednesday, August 19, the order was given for the start of the expansion works of the bridge over the Alajuela river, located...
Politics

Cubans Trapped on Costa Rica’s Northern Border

Rico -
In a small tent, in an improvised encampment at Penas Blancas, on the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, are Cuban citizens Leidy Laura...
Breaking

Flights from U.S. allowed starting Sept. 1

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Seguro, announced this Wednesday afternoon that Costa Rica will allow, starting September 1, 2020, from the United States. Residents...
Travel

Liberia airport manager expects flights will return in September

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The administrator of the Daniel Oduber international airport in Liberia, Guanacaste (LIR), Coriport, expects the first commercial to arrive in September. This will...
National

25 people are still in shelters due to the heavy rains

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) It's the rainy season. And though we are still days away of September, one of the two wettest months of the season, flooding...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.