Monday, 24 August 2020
DONATE
Expat FocusLiving in Costa Rica

“Dad… when did you first discover that you were OLD?”

Randy Berg
By Randy Berg
11
Modified date:

“Dad… when did you first discover that you were OLD?” Boy, I remember that question like it was yesterday… asking my dad, that is.

And I have to preface that by saying that I am 73 now… and no, I don’t feel old… well, most of the time anyway.

But, I remember the exact date when I began thinking that my father was old.

It was his 75th birthday and my sister and I and all of the grandkids had taken he and mom out to dinner.

- paying the bills -

And it hit me… not only did he look old but he moved SLOOOOW… and his voice was different… and suddenly his skin was wrinkly too.

And then I realized that… eventually … I would be old too.

But I have to tell you about something that my father said to me that not only saved my life … but it will stop me from ever getting old.

True story.

I just turned 30… I had just ruined a marriage to my college sweetheart, was about to lose my newborn son, and had just been fired from my second job…

- paying the bills -

And despite the fact that I was drinking damn near a quart of the cheapest vodka I could find…

I was still under the delusion that … somehow… I would figure it all out..

I didn’t … and ended up in treatment for alcoholism having been given an ultimatum by my current boss.

And I have to confess that three months before that I had ended up in the tiny country of Gibraltar… not even knowing how I got there.

It took a second session with the treatment center before I finally realized that I had a problem.

I didn’t know what to do with myself… it had been so long that I had been hiding and not dealing with much of anything in my life… I didn’t know what to do.

- paying the bills --

And I was petrified of failing again.

And I went and talked to my father… for probably the first time in my life.

And he told me something that changed my life… and I still remember what he told me… and I always will.

I told him that I was afraid of failing… because everything I had done had turned to shit.

And I told him I was a failure… and I didn’t know what to do next.

Here is what he told me…

“Everyone is afraid of failing. But if you never take chances in your life and you never take risks… then you have already failed, even before you start.”

I have never forgotten that.

And I have had adventures that I thought were never possible… from gold mining in the mountains of Colorado to several public startups, one a printing company, the others were mining related in Canada, south Dakota, Colorado and Nevada. And I never looked back.

And I owe my life to my father and those words that he passed on to me.

And many of you reading this are either in Costa Rica or dreaming of a life there. And I have been here almost ever since the 9/11 tragedy.

My wife and I joke about it and call it “our last great adventure” because we sold everything we owned and moved to Costa Rica without knowing a soul there.

And we have loved it ever since.

Most of you will never move here… and you will always wonder what “could have been.”

Don’t be afraid to take the risk …

Because you will always wonder “…what if…?”

 

Previous articleThe Marchamo and initiatives to reduce it this year due to COVID-19
Next article30 public schools have only one student and 616 fewer than 10
Randy Berg
Randy Berg
My name is Randy Berg … and I am, I guess, officially an “old guy”. Now, my best guess is that you are thinking something along the lines of “why should I give a sh.. ?” And you will have to be the judge of that as one of the editors of this online “newspaper” asked me if I wish to contribute my writings. And no, that does not mean that you will like my writing. But I hope you do… and I want to start by telling you that my writing is a little different than most. I don’t use flowery language and I usually write too much on each subject, mainly because I don’t know of any other way to write. It is what it is. I write from the heart and I tell it exactly as I see it.

Related Articles

Costa Rica is a healthier country for retirees than Panama

Expat Focus Christopher Howard -
(EXPAT-FOCUS) Many retirement companies and organizations promote Panama as a better...
Read more

You can’t compare apples and oranges

Blogs Randy Berg -
I want to tell everyone reading this that despite all of...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 410 in hospital, 128 in ICU for Aug. 20

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The number of COVID-19 patients in CCSS hospitals reached 410 for August 20, of which 128 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU),...
Read more
Health

Cantons on orange alert in Costa Rica as of August 20

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Effective Thursday, August 20, there were some changes to the yellow and orange alert areas, the following is an updated list of the...
Lighter Side

President’s popularity drops in the polls

Q Costa Rica -
The people's confidence in President Carlos Alvarado collapses.
News

Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica and which ones are not? To August 18

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In the midst of the pandemic, we try to keep our readers up-to-date on status of which airlines have flights to and from...
Dollar Exchange

Do not be alarmed by dollar exchange at ¢600, it is a cyclical behavior

RedaQted -
(QCOSTARICA) The behavior of the dollar exchange in recent weeks has not gone unnoticed, so far this year it has increased more than ¢25,...
Expat Focus

“Dad… when did you first discover that you were OLD?”

Randy Berg -
“Dad… when did you first discover that you were OLD?” Boy, I remember that question like it was yesterday… asking my dad, that is. And...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.