Saturday 6 August 2022
34 people died in the last week due to Covid-19

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health reported 34 people lost their lives in the last week due to Covid-19, for an average of five deaths per day.

 

During the week of July 24-30, the country registered 13,310 new cases of Covid-19, 2,700 compared less compared to the previous week (July 17-23).

With respect to hospitalizations, 346 people are in hospital, of which 61 are in intensive care units (ICUs).

Agustín Gómez, head of the Statistical Unit of the Development Observatory Research Center (CIOdD), following his analysis of the indicators that measure the pandemic called on the population to maintain sanitary measures against Covid-19.

Regarding the circulation of variants, the Ministry of Health indicated that in recent weeks the circulation of subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 predominates in the country.

At the Q we try to bring you every bit and scrap of information with respect to covid-19 made public, given that the current administration, unlike the previous, has not made it a priority to keep the public informed in a timely manner.

The last time a daily report on the covid situation in the country was made available by the Ministry of Health was on May 30, the day prior to the cyber attack on public institutions.

