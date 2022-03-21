4.9 quake off Liberia, Guanacaste on Sunday

QCOSTARICA – 4.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in the North Pacific Ocean, 80 km west of Liberia, Guanacaste, on Sunday, Mar 20, 2022, at 11:17 pm (GMT -6).

The depth was reported at 38.1 km, the epicenter latitude / longitude: 10.5143°N / 86.1613°W.

The quake was felt in the nearby towns of Sardinal, Belen, Santa Cruz, Liberia, La Cruz, Nicoya, Bagages, Puntarenas (city), and some areas of San Jose.

Reports say the quake was also felt north of the Costa Rican border, in Managua and Ometepe island in Nicaragua.

No reports of injuries or damage.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

