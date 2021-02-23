Tuesday 23 February 2021
4 FREE Project Management Software for Recruiting and Onboarding New Employees

by Carter Maddox
12

Recruitment is a prolonged process for any organization that consumes both effort and time.

Even though almost 82 percent of the recruiters prefer a pre-assessment test to screen most of the candidates, it is still challenging to move further.

From an organizational perspective, the entire process of selecting a few candidates out of the fifties and hundreds of employees feels like the recruiters’ wit’s end.

Starting from scheduling to personal interviews, you have to organize and manage every detail to assess the candidates’ performance.

This gives rise to the usage of free project management software to simplify this complex process. Interestingly, this software helps you in a lot more ways than recruiting and employee onboarding.

Considering these two factors, we have handpicked four free project management software that works seamlessly for all your hiring-related processes. 

airSlate

Most HR professionals don’t know coding, which makes them insufficient to perform code-related tasks.

Although most free project management software requires IT personnel to install and facilitate functioning, airSlate offers holistic no-code business automation services to its versatile users.

Within this system, you can automate workflows, PDF editing, and other complex processes, thus providing end-to-end solutions to the users.

Other Features

  • Reduces the cost of configuration by ten times.
  • Analyze the job seekers’ data & performance records and compare them.
  • A multi-cloud system that functions at all cloud-based platforms.

Ganttic

Flexibility is the ultimate choice that hiring managers look for in the candidates, and it is also available in this free project management software, Ganttic.

It chooses to provide you visually compelling boards to compare and contrast numerous job seekers on a single Kanban board.

You can also use this free project management software to share the data with your interview panel members through the built collaborative tool.

Suppose you have finalized the candidates; you don’t have to send multiple emails to your superiors to get their approval; instead, you can include them in Ganttic. It allows them to get a detailed view of each candidate.

Other Features

  • Unlimited sharing with other users.
  • Filter and group with customizable settings.
  • Simple navigation tools to personalize your dashboard.

RemoteDesk

Are you looking to recruit employees for a remote position? Then, RemoteDesk is an ideal choice for hiring, onboarding, monitoring your remote employees.

It is the world’s most advanced AI-based remote employee monitoring solution that ensures your small teams’ productivity.

RemoteDesk has successfully overcome the challenges related to remote recruitment and employee onboarding, such as communication gaps, handling time zone differences, and designing the work structure.

Also, it has video conferencing facilities to schedule your interview in advance with job seekers. During this uncertain pandemic time, this free project management software is an excellent boon for recruitment.

Other Features

  • Tracks employees’ productivity, internet usage, background software, and computer activity.
  • Online and offline time tracking with the continuous identity verification process.
  • Maintains transparency and work at home compliance policy.

Gitmind

At the end of interviewing each job candidate, you might draw insights for further verification. This is usually done in pen and paper. Practically, these notes can be easily lost.

To subdue this situation, Gitmind has come up with an innovative approach called “mind map.” You can create a mind map for your projects, recruitment process, and brainstorm with your team with this free project management software.

Unlike other project management software, it provides you immense options free of cost.

Other Features

  • Easy to use with diversified templates.
  • Share and collaborate with your team.
  • Secured cloud storage to access anywhere and anytime.

Conclusion

Even a complicated process like hiring and interviewing can be simplified using free project management software. Now, it is your time to choose the one that is suitable for your organizational needs.

We hope our choice would help in picking the right one. Also, share with us if you have used project management software for recruitment? And how it worked for you?

